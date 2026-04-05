Micheletti Jr. Homers Again, Pitchers Shine Saturday's 2-1 Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Behind a 12-strikeout performance, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats held off the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 2-1 win at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Eddie Micheletti Jr. (2) knocked his second home run in as many games as Fisher Cats manager John Tamargo Jr. tallied his first win with New Hampshire.

New Hampshire (1-1) struck first in the bottom of the fourth. After Jackson Hornung started the frame with a walk, he stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. With one out and Hornung at third, Jorge Burgos ripped an RBI knock to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, Eddie Micheletti Jr. (2) slugged a solo home run, which extended the Cats lead to 2-0.

Richard Gallardo and Alex Amalfi (W, 1-0) dazzled in their first outings of the season. Gallardo tossed four scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Amalfi added another four punchouts in 3.2 hitless innings.

Trailing by a pair of runs, Matt Rudick laced a two-out double for Binghamton (1-1). With the tying run at the plate, A.J. Ewing smoked an RBI double, making it 2-1.

The Rumble Ponies threatened in the ninth inning. With one out, Eli Serrano III tripled. Following a strikeout, J.T. Schwartz and Nick Lorusso worked back-to-back walks, which loaded the bases. With the bases juiced, Caleb Freeman (SV,1) struck out Wyatt Young, sealing the Fisher Cats' first win of 2026.

Today's top takeaways:

Fisher Cats Manager John Tamargo Jr. secured his first Double-A Win Richard Gallardo tossed his first scoreless outing since 7/14/23 (TNS @ MTG) in his first game since 2024 after rehabbing Tommy John surgery, missed all of 2025. Blue Jays acquired Gallardo in the Triple-A Round of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft (CHC). Alex Amalfi tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless and hitless baseball. The Ashland, MA native finished 2025 on a high note, not allowing more than two runs in five of his last six outings.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies continue the series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats starter Fernando Perez (0-0, -.-- ERA) opposes Binghamton's lefty Jonathan Santucci (0-0, -.-- ERA) in the weekend finale. Fans can arrive early as the 2026 Fisher Cats magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Northeast Delta Dental, continues.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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