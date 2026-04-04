April 4, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP OPENING NIGHT GAME IN SOMERSET The Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots, 18-2 on Friday night. Max Ferguson blasted Portland's first homer of the season in the top of the fourth inning, a solo shot with two outs. The Sea Dogs' other run came in the third inning after Tyler McDonough drew a one out walk and Arias drove him home with an RBI single.

ARIAS STARTS SEASON WITH A MULTI-HIT GAME Franklin Arias recorded a pair of hits and an RBI on Opening Night. The top hitting prospect in the Red Sox organization had two four-hit games, eight three-hit games and 28 two-hit games in 116 games in 2025.

YOU WANT PROSPECTS? At just 20 years old, standout shortstop Franklin Arias enters 2026 as Portland's highest ranked prospect, number two overall in the Red Sox system. Portland's pitching staff is anchored by four Top-30 prospects, including o. 14 John Holobetz, no. 16 Hayden Mullins, no. 21 Gage Ziehl, and no. 26 Eduardo Rivera. Outfielders Miguel Bleis and Nelly Taylor join Arias as the only Portland position players featured on MLB.com's top-30 Prospects list, coming in at no. 17 and no. 22 respectively.

SOME FAMILIAR FACES Portland returns 17 players from past seasons: Pitchers Cooper Adams, Isaac Coffey, John Holobetz, Jorge Juan, Hayden Mullins, Eduardo Rivera, Dalton Rogers, Michael Sansone and Blake Wehunt, along with catchers Drew Ehrhard and Ronald Rosario. Returning infielders include Baseball America's Best Defensive Infielder Marvin Alcantara, Franklin Arias, Max Ferguson, Baseball America's Best Infield Arm Ahbram Lindo and Tyler McDonough while the outfield returns Miguel Bleis.

COMING FROM ALL OVER THE GLOBE TO MAINE This season's roster consists of 18 American players from 15 different states with nine international players from four countries or territories. Four players hail from Venezuela (Rosario, Alcantara, Arias and Liendo), two from the Dominican Republic (Juan and Bleis), two from Puerto Rico (Eduardo and Erik Rivera, not related), and one from Cuba (Martinez).

JUST HOW OLD ARE YOU? At 20 years old, Franklin Arias is the youngest player on the roster, while 27-year-old Drew Ehrhard is the oldest. The average age of the team is 24 years old.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 4, 2025 - Corey Rosier blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning to put Portland ahead, 7-5 in Reading. It was the first grand slam hit by a Sea Dog on Opening Day since David Hamilton in 2022. Portland held on to win 14-6.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz gets the ball tonight for the Sea Dogs. Holobetz appeared in six games (five starts) for Portland in 2025 and went 1-2 with a 2.39 ERA. He went 6.0+ innings in each appearance.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.