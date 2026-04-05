Sosa, Bullpen Shine, But Baysox Drop Rubber Match to Yard Goats on Saturday Afternoon

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Hartford, CT - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in the Saturday series finale against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, by a 4-2 final.

The Baysox (1-2) outhit Hartford on the afternoon but fell behind early due to timely knocks from the opposition. In the bottom of the first, left-handed starter Luis De León walked each of the first two batters he faced. Then, on an attempted double steal, De León stepped off the mound and threw the ball out of play in an attempt to catch the lead runner. The error led to a run for Hartford, before an RBI single later in the frame doubled the Yard Goats' lead.

Hartford scored in three of the game's first four frames, adding a run in the third and fourth innings. De León (L, 0-1) allowed four hits in his four innings of work, but all three walks surrendered by the southpaw came around to score. The Orioles' no. 2 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, fanned five batters in his first action of the season on Saturday.

From there, the bullpen was stellar for Chesapeake. Three relievers combined to toss four perfect innings on Saturday. Right-hander Ryan Long was the tone setter, as he recorded four strikeouts in two innings of work to open his 2026 campaign.

Making his Baysox debut was right-hander Jeisson Cabrera, who struck out a pair in the seventh, before righty Zane Barnhart matched his line in the eighth.

At the dish, the Baysox were led by outfielder Thomas Sosa, who continued his strong week at the plate. Sosa laced a pair of doubles on Saturday, including a two-run double in the fifth inning to put Chesapeake back within striking distance.

Sosa wrapped up the opening series of the season going 6-for-13 at the plate with five extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, one home run) and seven RBI.

The Baysox fifth inning rally was cut short, when catcher Ethan Anderson was robbed of an extra-base hit on a diving catch by Yard Goats left fielder Benny Montgomery. That was the only damage allowed by Hartford starter Jack Mahoney (W, 1-0) in five innings of work.

Other standouts at the plate on Saturday included infielder Brandon Butterworth, who recorded his first career three-hit game at Double-A.

Chesapeake threatened in the late innings but were kept off the board by the Hartford bullpen, with right-hander Victor Juarez (S, 1) sealing the result in the ninth.

The Baysox return to Prince George's Stadium for their home opener on Tuesday, April 7 against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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