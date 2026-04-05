Senators Sweep Curve, Win Series Finale, 6-3

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Altoona, Pa. - The Senators continued the series trend of scoring late as they plated five of their runs today over the final three frames, winning 6-5 to sweep the Curve.

Harrisburg took to Altoona's bullpen all series. Today, Sens batters walked ten times against Curve relievers and 12 times overall to go along with six hits in the game. In both the seventh and ninth innings, the Senators loaded the bases with no outs on walks.

Both INF Seaver King, in the seventh, and INF Branden Boissiere, in the ninth, drew bases-loaded walks to notch RBIs. Boissiere had seven RBIs in the series.

The Senators trailed 2-1 heading into the seventh, but INF Cayden Wallace followed King's RBI walk with an RBI base hit. A OF Sam Petersen sac fly scored another for three in the inning to lead 4-2.

A 4-3 lead starting the ninth, after Boissiere's RBI walk, OF Jack Rogers drove in a run on a groundout to stretch the lead to 6-3.

Petersen opened the scoring in the first, driving in Wallace on a base hit. In all, Petersen went 3-for-4 today with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Seaver King drew four walks today, adding an RBI and run scored. The shortstop walked seven times in the series.

On the mound, Harrisburg scattered ten Altoona hits to limit the Curve to single-run innings in the second, fourth and seventh.

RHP Kyle Luckham allowed two runs in four innings. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (1-0) followed him with two shutout innings. Van Scoyoc struck out four.

RHP Erick Mejia allowed one run in an inning of work. RHP Luke Young (1) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn the save in his second appearance of the season.

The Senators out-scored the Curve 19-10 in the series despite being out-hit 23-21. Fifteen of the Sens' run scored came in the sixth inning or later.

Harrisburg heads home to open FNB Field in 2026, hosting the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from Tuesday, April 7, through Sunday, April 12. Tuesday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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