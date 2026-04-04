Binghamton Drops Tight Battle at New Hampshire on Saturday

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.

With Binghamton trailing 2-0 in the top of the eighth inning, left fielder Matt Rudick hit a two-out double off right-hander Caleb Freeman. It marked Binghamton's second hit of the game and first since Rudick's double in the third inning. Center fielder A.J. Ewing followed with an opposite-field RBI double that cut the Ponies' deficit to 2-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, right fielder Eli Serrano III hit a one-out triple and represented the potential-tying run on third base. Designated hitter JT Schwartz and first baseman Nick Lorusso drew back-to-back two-out walks that loaded the bases, but Binghamton stranded the bases loaded and dropped the contest.

Binghamton used three pitchers, after using nine pitchers on Friday night. Right-hander Brendan Girton (0-1) started and took the loss despite not allowing a hit. Girton allowed one run and issued four walks with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Right-hander Carlos Guzman recorded four strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless frames in relief. Right-hander Bryce Conley recorded four strikeouts and allowed one run in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, first baseman Jackson Hornung drew a walk against Girton. Later in the inning, designated hitter Jorge Burgos hit an RBI single off Guzman that scored Hornung and put New Hampshire ahead 1-0. The run was charged to Girton.

In the sixth inning, right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. blasted his second home run of the season, which put the Fisher Cats ahead 2-0.

New Hampshire (1-1) used three pitchers. Right-hander Richard Gallardo started and tossed 4.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, while allowing one hit and one walk. Right-hander Alex Amalfi (1-0) earned the victory, after throwing 3.2 hitless and scoreless frames in relief with four strikeouts. Freeman recorded the final four outs and picked up the save.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their season-opening series against the Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ewing (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, BB) has collected four hits and two runs batted in over the first two games of the season...Serrano III (1-for-3, 2B, BB) has collected three extra-base hits over his first two games at the Double-A level...Rudick (2-for-3, R, 2 2B) recorded a multi-hit game with two doubles in his season debut.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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