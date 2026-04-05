Chuck King Tosses Scoreless Start in Series Finale Loss

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Akron, OH) - Four-scoreless innings from Chuck King wasn't enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (0-3) dropped the series finale 5-0 to the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night.

In his season debut, King scatted five hits and struck out two. It was an early pitchers duel as Caden Favors matched King with four scoreless innings as well. The game remained scoreless through five-and-a-half innings until Akron broke threw off Reading's Evan Gates (L, 0-1) when Wuilfredo Antunez launched a solo home run.

The RubberDucks continued to add on with three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth. With two runners on, Angel Geano hit a three-run home run off Tristan Garnett. In the home half of the eighth, Nick Mitchell launched a solo homer off Saul Teran to make it 5-0, Akron.

The Fightin Phils were held to five hits with two coming Raylin Heredia. Dante Nori and Austin Murr both had singles and Kehden Herttiger collected first double of the season. As a team, Reading was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

Following Favors, four Akron relievers combined to hold the Fightin Phils to no runs and just three hits over the games final-five innings. Jack Jasiak (W, 1-0) picked up the win with one-third of an inning of work.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats to open the first homestand of the season. RHP Eiberson Castellano will start for Hartford, with Reading's starter yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday through Sunday to begin their 2026 home schedule against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Tuesday is Opening Night, with the first 4,000 adults receiving a Baseballtown Connect jersey and hat combo, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center - Honoring our Dedicated Staff, Feesers, Alarm Tech, and Achievement House Cyber Charter School. Wednesday is an Unsused Ticket Game, presented by Baseballtown Charities; and, Thursday is America's 250th Anniversary Celebration, with the Berks County Bell recognized. On Friday, fans receive a 32 oz. Collector Cup featuring Baseballtown Images & Retired Numbers, sponsored by Summers Nagy Law Offices and Axcess Industries. Saturday is the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County, and Alvernia University. The series ends Sunday with a Luau Tribute with "Lilo & Stitch" Cobranded Merchandise Available.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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