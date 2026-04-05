Yard Goats Take Opening Series with 4-2 Win in Rubber Game

Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Chesapeake Baysox 4-2 on Saturday afternoon in front of 5,794 fans at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney and relievers Michael Prosecky, Carlos Torres and Victor Juarez limited the Orioles affiliate to just two runs in the rubber game of the three-game series. Cole Messina and Jose Torres each had RBI doubles and Aiden Longwell contributed with an RBI single helping the Yard Goats win their second straight game. The Yard Goats begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday in Reading, Pennsylvania and return to Hartford on April 14th to host the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the first inning against Chesapeake starting pitcher Luis DeLeon. The Orioles' #2 prospect walked Dyan Jorge and Roc Riggio in the home half of the first inning. The two advanced on a successful double steal, and DeLeon threw the ball out of play attempting to get Jorge at third base, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Aiden Longwell followed with an RBI single, scoring Riggio to make it 2-0.

Hartford starting pitcher Jack Mahoney hurled five innings and allowed two runs on four hits to earn his first win in his first start. He retired eight of nine batters from the first through fourth innings and finished with four strikeouts.

The Yard Goats made it 3-0 with a run in the third inning. Jorge worked a leadoff walk, and Cole Messina cracked a double to center field, scoring Jorge and giving Hartford a 3-0 lead. Hartford added a run in the fourth inning as Jose Torres doubled home Andy Perez, making it a 4-0 game.

The Baysox scored their only runs in the fifth inning when Thomas Sosa belted a two-run double, making it a 4-2 game. However, Mahoney retired Ethan Anderson to end the threat.

The Yard Goats bullpen was solid for the second straight game. Michael Prosecky, Carlos Torres and Victor Juarez worked the final three innings and did not allow a run.

The Yard Goats begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday (6:45 PM) in Reading, PA. RHP Eiberson Castellano will make his Yard Goats debut against his former club. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026

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