Micheletti Jr. Homers Again, Pitchers Shine Saturday's 2-1 Win
Published on April 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - Behind a 12-strikeout performance, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats held off the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 2-1 win at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Eddie Micheletti Jr. (2) knocked his second home run in as many games as Fisher Cats manager John Tamargo Jr. tallied his first win with New Hampshire.
New Hampshire (1-1) struck first in the bottom of the fourth. After Jackson Hornung started the frame with a walk, he stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. With one out and Hornung at third, Jorge Burgos ripped an RBI knock to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead.
In the sixth, Eddie Micheletti Jr. (2) slugged a solo home run, which extended the Cats lead to 2-0.
Richard Gallardo and Alex Amalfi (W, 1-0) dazzled in their first outings of the season. Gallardo tossed four scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Amalfi added another four punchouts in 3.2 hitless innings.
Trailing by a pair of runs, Matt Rudick laced a two-out double for Binghamton (1-1). With the tying run at the plate, A.J. Ewing smoked an RBI double, making it 2-1.
The Rumble Ponies threatened in the ninth inning. With one out, Eli Serrano III tripled. Following a strikeout, J.T. Schwartz and Nick Lorusso worked back-to-back walks, which loaded the bases. With the bases juiced, Caleb Freeman (SV,1) struck out Wyatt Young, sealing the Fisher Cats' first win of 2026.
Today's top takeaways:
Fisher Cats Manager John Tamargo Jr. secured his first Double-A Win
Richard Gallardo tossed his first scoreless outing since 7/14/23 (TNS @ MTG) in his first game since 2024 after rehabbing Tommy John surgery, missed all of 2025. Blue Jays acquired Gallardo in the Triple-A Round of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft (CHC).
Alex Amalfi tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless and hitless baseball. The Ashland, MA native finished 2025 on a high note, not allowing more than two runs in five of his last six outings.
The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies continue the series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats starter Fernando Perez (0-0, -.-- ERA) opposes Binghamton's lefty Jonathan Santucci (0-0, -.-- ERA) in the weekend finale. Fans can arrive early as the 2026 Fisher Cats magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Northeast Delta Dental, continues.
Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Eastern League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Pitching Staff Powerful, but Patriots Fall in Tight Loss to Portland - Somerset Patriots
- Pitching Staff Powerful, but Patriots Fall in Tight Loss to Portland - Somerset Patriots
- Micheletti Jr. Homers Again, Pitchers Shine Saturday's 2-1 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Pitching Shines in 1-0 Shutout Win in Somerset - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Sweep Curve, Win Series Finale, 6-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Sosa, Bullpen Shine, But Baysox Drop Rubber Match to Yard Goats on Saturday Afternoon - Chesapeake Baysox
- Micheletti Jr. Homers Again, Pitchers Shine Saturday's 2-1 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- SeaWolves Drop First Game of the Season in 13-6 Loss against Richmond - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Roll Past SeaWolves for 13-6 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Jesus (Castillo) Rises to the Occasion in 6-3 Loss - Altoona Curve
- Yard Goats Take Opening Series with 4-2 Win in Rubber Game - Hartford Yard Goats
- Three Homers Help Akron to 5-0 Win and Sweep of Reading - Akron RubberDucks
- Chuck King Tosses Scoreless Start in Series Finale Loss - Reading Fightin Phils
- Binghamton Drops Tight Battle at New Hampshire on Saturday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- April 4, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 4 at Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
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