Binghamton Falls Thursday for First Loss of Series with Somerset

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-2) fell to the Somerset Patriots (2-3) 12-2, on Thursday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton leads the series, 2-1.

Right-hander Will Watson (0-1) made his second start and held his own, pitching four innings and allowing just one run and surrendering four hits. Watson retired the first five batters he saw until DJ Gladney knocked a single to center field and would later score.

Somerset got on the board in the second inning when outfielder Kenedy Corona (2-for-5, RBI, 2B) slammed a double off the right field wall to bring in Gladney (3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI) to go up 1-0. Corona got his first two hits of the series and reached base three times for Somerset.

The Patriots went quiet until the fifth inning when Somerset knocked in two runs. Infielder George Lombard Jr. (3-for-6, 3 R, RBI, HR), doubled off the left field wall, and Coby Morales would drive him in on a single two batters later to make it 2-0. Gladney and Nick Torres (4-for-5, R, RBI) laced back-to-back RBI singles to close out the top half of the inning, making it 4-0 Patriots.

Right-hander Cade Smith tossed 4.1 innings allowing two hits and two runs but held a no-hitter into the bottom half of the fifth. Binghamton cut into the lead in the frame as infielder JT Schwartz ended the no-hit bid with a single after outfielder Jose Ramos walked. Nick Lorusso brought in the first Rumble Ponies' run with a sacrifice fly, and Wyatt Young (2-for-3 2B, RBI) followed two batters later with an RBI double.

Young has all seven of his RBIs in this series with three extra-base hits.

In the sixth inning, right-hander Saul Garcia came out of the bullpen for the Rumble Ponies; he didn't allow an earned run but Somerset still scored two. Infielder Owen Cobb (2-for-5, 5 RBI, HR) got his first hit of the season driving in Corona, and three batters later Garrett Martin (2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI) skied a ball to center field that Eli Serrano III couldn't track and it dropped for an RBI double. The score after six, 6-2 Somerset.

The Patriots then exploded in the seventh inning scoring five runs and making it 11-2. Cobb hit his fourth home run of his career, which was a grand-slam. All nine hitters recorded at bats in the inning. Right-hander Kevin Gowdy got two outs allowing three earned runs, and left-hander Matt Turner got the final out after surrendering three hits, two runs and one earned.

In the top of the ninth inning, infielder Wyatt Young came into the game to pitch for the first time in his professional baseball career after Binghamton used five relievers. Young allowed a solo home run to Lombard Jr., but only had to face four hitters to get through the frame.

Somerset shut down Binghamton in the bottom of the ninth winning 12-2.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Watson sets a season high for innings, final line (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Infielder Marco Vargas (1-for- 3 BB), extends his hit streak to two games. Young (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) recorded his second multi-hit game of the season. Serrano III (1-for-5) has six hits through his first four games. RHP Brian Metoyer made his season debut for Binghamton out of the bullpen (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO).







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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