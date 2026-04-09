Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 8 vs Akron

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Akron RubberDucks (3-2) vs Harrisburg Senators (5-0)

Game #6

Thursday, April 9, 12:00 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Khal Stephen vs LH Alex Clemmey

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play game three of six at FNB Field this week. The Sens have won the first two of the series. The two teams play each other 18 times in the first 45 games of the season and 24 times overall.

LAST GAME: The Senators took a no-hitter into the ninth against the RubberDucks, winning 4-2. RHP Eriq Swan started with four shutout innings while striking out six. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (2-0) added two shutout frames for his second win. RHP Holden Powell allowed the lone hit but tossed a scoreless ninth for his first save of 2026. Harrisburg hit three home runs: a C Caleb Lomavita solo shot in the second, a two-run INF Seaver King homer in the seventh and an INF Cayden Wallace solo homer in the next at bat.

WINNING WAYS: Harrisburg starts the season 5-0 for the first time in the modern era (since 1987). The Senators had previously never started better than 3-0. The Sens are averaging over seven runs per game in the early going with over half of their runs coming in the sixth inning or later. Walks have contributed to the strong offensive start. The Sens have are tied for the early Eastern League lead with 35 free passes drawn along with five hit batsmen. Harrisburg has scored 15 runs from runners who drew walks or were hit by a pitch. Opposing staffs have thrown an average 170 pitches per game through the first four games.

WALLACE IS WALLOPING: Sens INF Cayden Wallace drove in a run in each of the first five games of the season with seven RBIs in total. He's also scored a team-leading seven runs. Wallace continues the hot stretch he finished 2025 in. Since August 12 (34 games), Wallace is slashing .397/.451/.619 (1.070 OPS) with six home runs and 26 RBIs. He's hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games dating back to last year.

DELINO LEADS THE WAY: Delino DeShields begins his fourth season as Senators manager, tying him with Matt LeCroy for most consecutive seasons managed in modern Senators history (since 1987). DeShields is also fourth on the modern franchise's win leaderboard with 200, trailing only Matt LeCroy (425), Dave Tremblay (213) and John Stearns (210). 21 players from DeShields' Senators managerial tenure have gone on to make their MLB debuts.

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Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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