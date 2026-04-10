Squirrels Rally Late to Extend Win Streak to Five

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored a pair in the eighth in a 3-2, comeback win over the Altoona Curve on Thursday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (5-1) picked up their fifth consecutive win, including each of the three games played in this week's series against the Curve (0-6).

After a pair of walks by Landon Tomkins (Loss, 0-1) and another by Cy Nielson loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, Sabin Ceballos dropped a two-run single in front of right fielder Titus Dumitru, scoring Bo Davidson and Scott Bandura.

Cameron Pferrer (Win, 1-0) followed his 1-2-3 eighth with a scoreless ninth to end the game.

Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Turner Hill led off with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Diego Velasquez and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Morgan.

Altoona tied the score, 1-1, in the top of the fifth with an RBI single by Javier Rivas. It was the only run allowed by Greg Farone over 4.1 innings. He finished his outing with five strikeouts.

In the top of the seventh, Shawn Ross hit a solo homer to left to give the Curve a 2-1 lead.

The Flying Squirrels picked up their fifth consecutive win. Their 5-1 start matches the best record to begin a season through six games in team history, even with the 2021 season.

The series continues on Friday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Joe Whitman (0-0, 9.82) will start for Richmond countered by Altoona right-hander Peyton Stumbo (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Friday's game, presented by Dominion Energy is the first Fauxback Friday of 2026, debuting the team's new retro-style Fauxback look. Two-time MLB All-Star and Richmond native Gene Alley will throw the ceremonial first pitch. The Blast Off Bash begins outside the stadium at 5 p.m. and the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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