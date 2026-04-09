Mo'ne Davis Little League World Series Star Speaking at Yard Goats April 15th

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that former Little League World Series star Mo'ne Davis will be speaking to fans prior to next Wednesday's (April 15th) Yard Goats game at 6:15 PM at Dunkin' Park. Davis will be the first-ever featured speaker in the new "Diamond Dialogues" series, which will take place in 2026. Davis will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of the Jackie Robinson Day Celebration. Designed to bring powerful, personal storytelling to the forefront, the "Diamond Dialogue" series will feature influential guests who share journeys rooted in resilience, perseverance, and the importance of community.

"Diamond Dialogues offers fans and community members a unique opportunity to engage with individuals they may admire from afar in an intimate and thoughtful setting." Yard Goats Executive Director of Community Partnerships Aisha Petteway said. "Each event will highlight meaningful conversations centered around overcoming adversity, life lessons, and defining moments that have shaped each speaker's path. We are thrilled to have Mo'ne Davis as our first speaker."

Mo'ne Davis, the 2014 Little League World Series standout, made history as the first girl to earn a win and throw a shutout in tournament play. Davis will share her journey from child phenom to her collegiate experience, and her recent selection to a professional women's baseball league. Her story will offer insight into the pressures of early success, the value of perseverance, and her continued efforts to break barriers in the sport.

As part of the evening, Davis will relive a piece of her historic 2014 run by throwing a ceremonial first pitch to Scott Bandura- her catcher during the Little League World Series and longtime best friend- bringing their unforgettable moment full circle for fans in attendance.

The series will continue on May 12th during Mental Health Awareness Night, featuring Jimmy Greene, Nelba Márquez-Greene, and Isaiah Greene, who lost their 6-year old daughter and sister in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. Together, they will share their powerful journey of triumph through tragedy, highlighting the roles of love, community, and advocacy in healing and purpose.

The series will continue on May 12th during Mental Health Awareness Night, featuring Jimmy Greene, Nelba Márquez-Greene, and Isaiah Greene. Together, they will share their powerful journey of triumph through tragedy, highlighting the roles of love, community, and advocacy in healing and purpose.

Through Diamond Dialogues, the Hartford Yard Goats remain committed to creating meaningful connections beyond the game, using baseball's platform to inspire, uplift, and unite the community.

For more information on Diamond Dialogues and upcoming events, visit the Hartford Yard Goats website or follow the team on social media.

The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand on Tuesday, April 14th for a six-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Single game tickets for all Yard Goats home games are now on sale. Season tickets, group tickets, and hospitality suites are also available. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

Mo'ne Davis Little League World Series Star Speaking at Yard Goats April 15th - Hartford Yard Goats

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