Bryant Betancourt Has Two Doubles But Yard Goats Stopped in Reading

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - The Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Reading Fightin Phils 8-1 on Wednesday night in the second of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Hartford's Bryant Betancourt had two doubles and Cole Messina had a pair of hits but it was not enough as the Yard Goats were denied of a fourth straight win. The Fightins scored two runs in the first inning on three wild pitches and then got help from Bryson Ware's two-run homer in the second. Yard Goats starters entered the contest 3-0 and had allowed just three runs in 22 innings before Wednesday. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park in Hartford next Tuesday to host the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The Fightin Phils scored two runs in the first inning against Hartford starter Griffin Herring in his Double-A debut. Dante Nori led off with a double and scored on a wild pitch. Bryson Rincon, who walked and stole second base, also scored on a wild pitch, giving Reading a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats answered with a run in the second inning to make it a 2-1 game. Cole Messina belted a double to left field, stole third base and then scored on a balk.

However, Reading got more breathing room in the bottom of the second inning as Bryson Ware cranked a two-run homer, his first of the season to make it a 4-1 game. The Fightins made it 5-1 as reliever Connor Staine balked home Carson DeMartini in the fourth.

Reading starter Luke Russo went five innings and allowed just one run on one hit and had seven strikeouts, while earning his first win of the season. The right-hander retired the final 11 batters faced. The Fightins extended their lead, and made it 6-1 on Nori's two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Thursday evening (6:45 PM) in Reading, PA. RHP Jake Brooks, who was the opening night pitcher, will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Adam Seminares will start for Reading. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.