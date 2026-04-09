Binghamton Sweeps Somerset in Home-Opening Doubleheader

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-1) started their year off at home on a high note, sweeping the Somerset Patriots (1-3) in Wednesday's doubleheader at Mirabito Stadium. These games were Binghamton's first two home games of the season.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 11, Patriots 3 (Final/7)

Binghamton left-hander Jonathan Santucci allowed three runs, one being off a solo home run from Garrett Martin. The Mets No. 9 prospect struck out eight batters over 4.0+ innings in his season debut.

Somerset right-hander Trent Sellers (0-1) was hit hard in his season debut. He allowed six earned runs in four innings but did punch out seven batters and only issued two walks.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Binghamton crowd saw their first Mirabito Stadium home run of 2026 off the bat of Chris Suero, a two-run home run. Suero now has two home runs in his first two games played.

The bottom of the fifth inning was the biggest for the Rumble Ponies. With one out in the inning Wyatt Young had the bases loaded and delivered with a grand slam over the right-field wall. He set a career high with six runs batted and his first-career grand slam.

Eli Serrano III recorded his second triple of the season in the sixth inning and scored off a Jose Ramos single. Ramos had three hits in the first game of the doubleheader.

Right-handers Jordan Geber (1- 0) and Carlos Guzman, and left-hander Felipe De La Cruz each tossed one inning in relief. De La Cruz shut the door with two strikeouts in the top of the 7th inning.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 2, Patriots 1 (Final/7)

Binghamton took the lead in the bottom of the first against right-hander Chase Chaney. Mets No. 3 prospect A.J. Ewing extended his hit streak to four to leadoff the game with a double. Jose Ramos hit into a fielder's choice to drive in Ewing and made it 1-0.

Hartford tied the game in the second inning. After a leadoff double for DJ Gladney, and a Tyler Hardman walk, outfielder Nick Torres grounded into a fielder's choice to drive in Gladney and tie the game 1-1.

Left-hander Zach Thorton was flawless in his season debut pitching five innings and allowing just one earned run. The Mets No. 14 prospect walked one and struck out four.

Right-hander Chase Chaney delivered for Somerset in his Yankees organization debut. He tossed five and two thirds innings allowing just one run, striking out five and not surrendering a walk.

In the bottom of the 7th inning Jose Ramos deposited a walk-off home run over the left-center field wall for his fourth hit of the double-header and third RBI. It was Binghamton's first walk-off home run since August 14, 2025 when Jacob Reimer hit a two run homer in the 10th inning from Mirabito Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a 9-7 win.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Patriots (Double-A, Yankees) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Left-hander Jonathan Santucci's final line from Game One (4.0+ IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO)...In Game Two, left-hander Zach Thornton's final line was as follows (5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO)...Wyatt Young went 2/3 in game one with six runs batted and his first career grand slam...A.J Ewing extended his hitting streak to four games...Eli Serrano III has four extra base hits this season after his triple in Game One...Binghamton's pitchers combined to strike out 20 batters and issue just seven walks in the double header...Eight Binghamton hitters reached base at least twice in the double-header.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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