Binghamton Wins 13-Inning Thriller at New Hampshire on Opening Night

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-0) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (0-1), 10-9, in 13 innings on Friday night in the 2026 season opener. The game lasted four hours and 24 minutes.

Binghamton trailed 2-0 in the top of the third inning and put up a five-spot to go ahead 5-2. Second baseman D'Andre Smith drilled an RBI double and later in the inning, catcher Chris Suero demolished an opposite-field grand slam.

Binghamton led 5-4 after the third inning until adding two runs in the ninth inning. Suero hit a sacrifice fly that made it 6-4 and left fielder Eli Serrano III followed with an RBI double, which marked his first Double-A hit, and extended the lead to 7-4. Suero tied his professionalcareer high with five runs batted in.

In the bottom of the ninth, New Hampshire tied the game with three runs. Designated hitter Jackson Hornung hit an RBI single, and third baseman Sean Keys blasted a game-tying two-run home run that made it 7-7.

After Binghamton did not score in the top of the 10th inning, right-hander Zach Peek pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th to extend the game to the 11th inning.

In the top of the 11th inning, shortstop Marco Vargas drove in a run on a fielder's choice, which marked his first RBI at the Double-A level and extended Binghamton's lead to 8-7. In the bottom of the 11th inning, second baseman Cutter Coffey tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the 12th inning, designated hitter Kevin Parada drove in the go-ahead run on a groundout and made it 9-8. In the bottom of the inning, center fielder Ismael Munguia tied the game on a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the 13th inning, center fielder A.J. Ewing gave Binghamton the lead on a fielder's choice, which made it 10-9. Right-hander Douglas Orellana recorded his first save of the season in a scoreless bottom of the 13th inning, while recording two strikeouts.

Right-hander Will Watson started for Binghamton (3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). Left-hander Gabby Rodriguez (1-0) earned his first Double-A win and recorded a strikeout in the 12th inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue their season-opening series against the Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton used nine pitchers in the contest...Left-hander Matt Turner, right-hander Kevin Gowdy, left-hander Jefry Yan, and right-hander Ben Simon combined to throw 5.0 scoreless innings in relief...Peek allowed one automatic runner to score and recorded three strikeouts over 2.0 innings in relief in extra innings...Ewing (3-for-6, RBI, 2 R, BB, K, 2 SB) recorded a three-hit game and recorded two stolen bases...Serrano (2-for-4, RBI, 2 2B, 2 BB, K) reached base four times and recorded a multi-hit game in his Double-A debut...Smith (2-for-6, RBI, 2 R, 2B, 2 K) recorded a multi-hit game.

##RUMBLE PONIES# #







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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