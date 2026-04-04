Akron Routs Reading, 9-3, Behind Rosario's Big Night

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Alfonsin Rosario launched two home runs and drove in five to lead the Akron RubberDucks past the Reading Fightin Phils 9-3 on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Akron's offense came alive in the third. Christian Knapczyk opened the inning with a walk before scoring on Alex Mooney's triple to left to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Ralphy Velazquez brought home Mooney with an RBI single. Rosario capped the big inning with a two-run home run to make it 4-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle got the start for Akron on Friday night. The left-hander was sharp out of the gate striking out three over the first three innings. Hartle ran into some trouble allowing one run in the fifth before giving way to Jay Driver with two men on. Driver got a fielder's choice to escape the jam. In total, Hartle worked four and two-third innings pitched allowing one run while striking out five. Driver worked an inning and a third scoreless. Carter Rustad made his Cleveland organization debut by striking out three over a scoreless inning and a third. Reid Johnston made his first in-season appearance in two seasons by working a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense put together another huge inning in the fifth. Back-to-back hits by Angel Genao and Velazquez kept the Akron offense alive with two outs. Rosario followed with a three-run homer over the batter's eye to make it 7-1 RubberDucks. Back-to-back doubles by Guy Lipscomb and Cameron Barstad plated another run. Later in the inning, Knapczyk capped the big inning with an RBI single to make it 9-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Rosario's multi-home run game was his first at Double-A and tied a career-high with five RBI...Rosario has hit seven career Double-A home runs with six of the seven coming at home...Barstad's double extended his Akron hitting streak to seven games dating back to Aug. 30 of last season...Game Time: 2:31...Attendance: 1,932.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors will take the mound against Reading right-hander Chuck Long. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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