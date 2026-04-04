Aroon Escobar Picks up Two Hits in Friday Night Loss

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Akron, OH) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (0-2) dropped game two of their opening weekend series to the Akron RubberDucks (2-0) by a final score of 9-3.

Kyle Brnovich (L, 0-1) took the ball in his first start with the Fightins. The right-hander completed two clean innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the third. He began the frame issuing a leadoff walk, which was shortly followed by an RBI triple from Akron's left fielder, Alex Mooney, for the first run of the ballgame.

A two-out single from Ralphy Velazquez would score Mooney for a 2-0 lead. Brnovich jumped ahead in the count of the next hitter, 0-2, before Alfonsin Rosario would take him deep, extending the RubberDucks lead to 4-0.

Reading would respond back in the top half of the fifth inning with an RBI single from second baseman Aroon Escobar to score Bryson Ware.

Brnovich would allow two more singles in the bottom half of the fifth before being lifted for reliever Jack Dallas. Brnovich exited the ballgame with a final line of five earned runs on five hits, with a walk and five punchouts. He picked up the loss for Reading.

Two batters later, Rosario unloaded on a 0-1 pitch from Dallas and sent a three-run shot over the wall to straight-away center field, blowing the game open for a 7-1 Akron lead. Back-to-back doubles from Guy Lipscomb and Cameron Barstad tacked on two more runs in the RubberDucks' five-run frame.

Reading was able to score two men in the seventh, thanks to a sacrifice fly from catcher Jordan Dissin and an opposite-field RBI single from Dante Nori, who made his 2026 debut on Friday night. This would put the score at 9-3 Akron, which would finish as the final.

Escobar and Dissin led the way for the Fightins, each picking up two of Reading's nine total hits while both adding an RBI as well. The RubberDucks had four players finish with multi-hit games, including Rosario, whose two long balls drove in five of Akron's nine runs.

Akron's starter Josh Hartle tossed an efficient four and two-thirds innings of one-run ball, walking one and striking out five. Reliever Jay Driver (W, 1-0) picked up the win, pitching a scoreless inning and a third and handing the RubberDucks their first series win of the 2026 campaign.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at the Akron RubberDucks to finish this weekend's three-game series. RHP Chuck King will get the start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Caden Favors for Akron. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Apr. 7-12 to begin their 2026 home schedule against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Tuesday is Opening Night, with the first 4,000 adults receiving a Baseballtown Connect jersey and hat combo, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center - Honoring our Dedicated Staff, Feesers, Alarm Tech, and Achievement House Cyber Charter School. Wednesday is an Unsused Ticket Game, presented by Baseballtown Charities; and, Thursday is America's 250th Anniversary Celebration, with the Berks County Bell recognized. On Friday, fans receive a 32 oz. Collector Cup featuring Baseballtown Images & Retired Numbers, sponsored by Summers Nagy Law Offices and Axcess Industries. Saturday is the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County, and Alvernia University. The series ends Sunday with a Luau Tribute with "Lilo & Stitch" Cobranded Merchandise Available.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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