Baysox Fall to Yard Goats in Friday Night Matchup

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Hartford, CT - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their Friday night contest with the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, by a 10-2 final.

Hartford struck early against Chesapeake right-hander Christian Herberholz, who made his first career professional start on Friday. The Yard Goats tallied a pair of runs on a double from Aidan Longwell. Hartford continued to add on in the second inning, courtesy of an RBI single from Braylen Wimmer. Herberholz (L, 0-1) would face one batter in the third, but a walk would end his night. The Yard Goats added an additional two runs in the third on RBI from Andy Perez and Zach Kokoska.

The Baysox (1-1) struggled to solve Yard Goats' left-handed starter Konner Eaton (W,1-0). The southpaw held Chesapeake to two hits in his six frames on Friday.

Hartford doubled its 5-0 edge in the bottom of the sixth, taking advantage of five walks in the frame from the Baysox bullpen.

Chesapeake got on the board in the eighth. After consecutive singles from Griff O'Ferrall and Aron Estrada started the inning, Thomas Sosa laced a double into the right field corner to plate the first Baysox run of the game. The eighth-inning double was Sosa's third extra-base hit and fifth RBI in the first two games of the season. Adam Retzbach added a sacrifice fly RBI later in the frame.

Left-hander Eric Torres made his Baysox debut out of the bullpen late on Friday and tossed one and one-third scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Chesapeake and Hartford will play the rubber match of this season-opening three-game series on Saturday afternoon. Left-hander Luis De Leon is set to make his season debut for the Baysox against right-hander Jack Mahoney for the Yard Goats. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET from Dunkin' Park.

The Baysox return to Prince George's Stadium for their home opener on Tuesday, April 7 against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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