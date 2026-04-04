Saturday, April 4 Game Between RubberDucks and Fightin Phils Moved up to 4:05 PM
Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Reading Fightin Phils game on Saturday, April 4 originally scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. start has been changed to a 4:05 p.m. start due to the weather forecast. Gates will now open at 3:00 p.m.
All postgame activities including fireworks are on as scheduled.
Tickets for the game on Saturday, April 4 are still available and can be purchased by visiting akronrubberducks.com.
Check out the Akron RubberDucks Statistics
Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Binghamton Wins 13-Inning Thriller at New Hampshire on Opening Night - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats Drop Opening Night Game against Binghamton - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Akron Routs Reading, 9-3, Behind Rosario's Big Night - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Fall to Yard Goats in Friday Night Matchup - Chesapeake Baysox
- SeaWolves Win 8th Straight Opener in 7-6 Thriller over Flying Squirrels - Erie SeaWolves
- Braylen Wimmer & Konner Eaton Lead Yard Goats to Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Aroon Escobar Picks up Two Hits in Friday Night Loss - Reading Fightin Phils
- Lombard and Hess Lead the Way in Somerset's Historic 18-Run Opening Day Victory - Somerset Patriots
- Sea Dogs Fall on Opening Day - Portland Sea Dogs
- Saturday, April 4 Game Between RubberDucks and Fightin Phils Moved up to 4:05 PM - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Survive Curve Rally, Hang on to Win 6-5 in Ten Innings - Harrisburg Senators
- Senators Steal Friday Night Game, 6-5 - Altoona Curve
- Farone Strikes out Eight in Debut Before Squirrels Slip Late - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 3 at Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Sea Dogs and Bissell Brothers Announce "Hadlock Lager" - Portland Sea Dogs
- April 3, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs to Give Away Cooper Flagg Bobblehead on August 12 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sosa Slugs Baysox to Season Opening Win in Hartford - Chesapeake Baysox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- Three Homers Help Akron to 5-0 Win and Sweep of Reading
- Akron Routs Reading, 9-3, Behind Rosario's Big Night
- Saturday, April 4 Game Between RubberDucks and Fightin Phils Moved up to 4:05 PM
- Ralphy's Homer Wrecks Reading in 3-1 Akron Win
- Akron RubberDucks Launch All-New Ballpark Pass