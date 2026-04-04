Saturday, April 4 Game Between RubberDucks and Fightin Phils Moved up to 4:05 PM

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Reading Fightin Phils game on Saturday, April 4 originally scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. start has been changed to a 4:05 p.m. start due to the weather forecast. Gates will now open at 3:00 p.m.

All postgame activities including fireworks are on as scheduled.

Tickets for the game on Saturday, April 4 are still available and can be purchased by visiting akronrubberducks.com.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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