Fisher Cats Drop Opening Night Game against Binghamton

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Eddie Micheletti Jr. and Sean Keys each blasted home runs in their Double-A debuts, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell on Opening Night to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 10-9, Friday night from Delta Dental Stadium.

Trailing 7-4, New Hampshire rallied in the home half of the ninth to force extra innings. Jace Bohrofen kicked off the frame with a triple. One batter later, Jackson Hornung looped an RBI knock, cutting the deficit to 7-5. With a runner at first, Keys (1) slugged a game-tying two-run blast, evening the score at 7-7.

New Hampshire and Binghamton traded blows in extra innings, with runs in each the top and bottom of the 11th and 12th before Binghamton sealed the win in the 13th inning.

Locked in a 9-9 tie in the 13th, Binghamton (1-0) had a runner at third with one out. A.J. Ewing bounced into a fielder's choice, bringing home D'Andre Smith, making it 10-9. RHP Douglas Orellana (W, 1-0) tossed a scoreless bottom of the 13th, handing the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (0-1) their first loss of 2026.

New Hampshire struck first on Opening Night. In the bottom of the second, the Fisher Cats loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a single from Keys and walks from Aaron Parker and Cutter Coffey. A wild pitch and an RBI single from Cade Doughty gave the Cats an early 2-0 lead.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Kevin Parada walked to start the frame for Binghamton. With a runner at first, D'Andre Smith ripped an RBI double, making it 2-1. Two batters later, A.J. Ewing walked. Following a flyout, Jacob Reimer walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Chris Suero (1) clobbered a grand slam, giving the Rumble Ponies a 5-2 lead.

New Hampshire battled back in the bottom of the third. Micheletti (1) walloped his first Double-A home run to cut the Fisher Cats deficit to two. Bohrofen walked to bring the tying run to the plate. After a groundout, Keys was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. With two on, Aaron Parker reached via a throwing error to allow Bohrofen to score from second and make the score 5-4.

In the top of the ninth, the Rumble Ponies added a pair of insurance runs on a sacrifice fly from Suero and an RBI double from Eli Serrano III.

New Hampshire's bullpen shined in the loss. Pat Gallagher, Nate Garkow, and Brendan Cellucci tossed scoreless outings, totaling 5.1 innings and seven strikeouts.

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies continue the series on Saturday afternoon with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats starter Richard Gallardo (0-0, -.-- ERA) opposes Binghamton's righty Brendan Girton (0-0, -.-- ERA) in game two of the weekend series. Fans can arrive early as the 2026 Fisher Cats magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Northeast Delta Dental, continues.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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