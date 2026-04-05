Sunday Finale against Binghamton Postponed

Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1) and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1) from completing their Opening Weekend three-game series, as the finale was postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's game will be made up on April 29 at 5:05 p.m. as a part of a doubleheader when the Rumble Ponies return to Delta Dental Stadium.

The series with Binghamton ultimately ends as a split, with the Rumble Ponies winning on Opening Night, and the Fisher Cats bouncing back on Saturday with a 2-1 victory.

Following a day-off, New Hampshire travels up the coast to visit the Portland Sea Dogs for a six-game series starting Tuesday, April 7. Coverage on Tuesday begins at 3:40 p.m. with first pitch slated for 4:00 p.m. on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.