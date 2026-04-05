Sunday Finale against Binghamton Postponed
Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - Pregame showers kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1) and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1) from completing their Opening Weekend three-game series, as the finale was postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's game will be made up on April 29 at 5:05 p.m. as a part of a doubleheader when the Rumble Ponies return to Delta Dental Stadium.
The series with Binghamton ultimately ends as a split, with the Rumble Ponies winning on Opening Night, and the Fisher Cats bouncing back on Saturday with a 2-1 victory.
Following a day-off, New Hampshire travels up the coast to visit the Portland Sea Dogs for a six-game series starting Tuesday, April 7. Coverage on Tuesday begins at 3:40 p.m. with first pitch slated for 4:00 p.m. on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.
Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.
Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2026
- SeaWolves Lose 11-9 in High-Scoring Affair After Late Surge from Flying Squirrels - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Outlast SeaWolves for 11-9 Win in Road-Trip Finale - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sunday Finale against Binghamton Postponed - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sunday's Rumble Ponies' Game at New Hampshire Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs and Patriots Postponed on Sunday - Portland Sea Dogs
- Somerset Patriots' Sunday, April 5th Game Postponed - Somerset Patriots
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