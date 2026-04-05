Somerset Patriots' Sunday, April 5th Game Postponed

Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots game scheduled for 1:05 pm on Sunday, April 5 at TD Bank Ballpark versus the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a single admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 29 beginning at 11:05 am. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Fans with tickets to the Sunday, April 5 game can redeem them for any future home game during the 2026 season.

Tickets for the Wednesday, April 29 game will be good for both games of the doubleheader.







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