Somerset Patriots' Sunday, April 5th Game Postponed
Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots game scheduled for 1:05 pm on Sunday, April 5 at TD Bank Ballpark versus the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as a single admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 29 beginning at 11:05 am. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.
Fans with tickets to the Sunday, April 5 game can redeem them for any future home game during the 2026 season.
Tickets for the Wednesday, April 29 game will be good for both games of the doubleheader.
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