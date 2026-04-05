Sea Dogs and Patriots Postponed on Sunday

Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Somerset, New Jersey - Today's series finale between the Portland Sea Dogs and Somerset Patriots has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Somerset on Wednesday, April 29th.

The Sea Dogs return to Portland on Tuesday, April 7th at 4pm to face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket as Portland celebrates the start of baseball season. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or at the ticket office at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field from 9am-5pm on Monday.







Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2026

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