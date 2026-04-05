Sea Dogs and Patriots Postponed on Sunday
Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Somerset, New Jersey - Today's series finale between the Portland Sea Dogs and Somerset Patriots has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Somerset on Wednesday, April 29th.
The Sea Dogs return to Portland on Tuesday, April 7th at 4pm to face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket as Portland celebrates the start of baseball season. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or at the ticket office at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field from 9am-5pm on Monday.
Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2026
- SeaWolves Lose 11-9 in High-Scoring Affair After Late Surge from Flying Squirrels - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Outlast SeaWolves for 11-9 Win in Road-Trip Finale - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sunday Finale against Binghamton Postponed - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sunday's Rumble Ponies' Game at New Hampshire Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs and Patriots Postponed on Sunday - Portland Sea Dogs
- Somerset Patriots' Sunday, April 5th Game Postponed - Somerset Patriots
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