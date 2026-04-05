SeaWolves Lose 11-9 in High-Scoring Affair After Late Surge from Flying Squirrels

Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (1-2) lost 11-9 in a run-filled game to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (2-1) on Sunday. Richmond opened the scoring with a four-run third inning that contained hits from Scott Bandura, Diego Velasquez, and Drew Cavanaugh.

Erie responded in the bottom of the third with two runs on an RBI single from John Peck and a bases-loaded walk that scored one more run.

Home runs from Brett Callahan and EJ Exposito returned Erie to lead in the fourth and fifth innings, completing a three-inning stretch that totaled seven runs from the SeaWolves.

The sixth inning was one of the few quiet offensive innings throughout much of the game. Luke Taggart entered the game for his season debut and shut down the Richmond bats. The right-hander finished his day with 1.1 innings and no runs, while striking out all four of the outs that he recorded.

Richmond scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning with Dayson Croes' 2 RBI single giving the Squirrels the lead.

The Howlers responded in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly from Andrew Jenkins, his eighth RBI of the weekend.

The Squirrels got the last burst with a two-run ninth inning highlighted by a Jonah Cox RBI single to give Richmond the 11-9 victory.

The SeaWolves are back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox. Game one of the series gets going from Bowie at 6:35 p.m.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2026

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