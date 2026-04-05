Sunday's Rumble Ponies' Game at New Hampshire Postponed

Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - The game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday, April 5, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday, April 29, with the first game getting underway at 5:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Rumble Ponies return to Mirabito Stadium for their 2026 home opener on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:07 p.m.

Season tickets, Ballpark Passes, Flex Tickets, and Individual Game Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2026

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