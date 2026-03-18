11 Members of the 2025 Rumble Ponies Selected to Mets' 2026 Spring Breakout Official Roster

Published on March 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that 11 members of the 2025 Eastern League champion Binghamton Rumble Ponies will represent the New York Mets on their 2026 Spring Breakout official 25-man roster.

The New York Mets top prospects will face the Tampa Bay Rays top prospects in the Spring Breakout game on Thursday, March 19, at 7:10 p.m. ET at Clover Park, the Mets' Spring Training home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

This year's roster features 11 prospects that played for the Rumble Ponies in 2025: 1B/OF Ryan Clifford, OF/2B A.J. Ewing, RHP Saul Garcia, OF Nick Morabito, RHP Douglas Orellana, 3B/1B Jacob Reimer, LHP Jonathan Santucci, RHP Ben Simon, OF D'Andre Smith, C/OF Chris Suero, and RHP Jack Wenninger.

This year's roster is headlined by 14 of MLB Pipeline's top 30 Mets prospects: Ewing (#4) Clifford (#5), Reimer (#6), Wenninger (#7), INF Mitch Voit (#8), SS Elian Peña (#9) Santucci (#10), Morabito (#13), OF Eli Serrano III (#14), Suero (#16), SS Antonio Jimenez (#17), INF Marco Vargas (#21), 1B/OF Randy Guzman (#25), and C Daiverson Gutierrez (#26). Ewing is also ranked No. 97 overall on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list.

Ewing began the 2025 season with Single-A St. Lucie and tore through the Mets system, finishing the year as a pivotal piece of the championship with Double-A Binghamton. Ewing played 28 games with Binghamton last year and hit .339 with an .801 OPS, 41 hits and 12 stolen bases. He recorded 70 stolen bases across three levels, which ranked fifth in Minor League Baseball. The 21-year-old shined in his first major-league camp with the Mets this spring, as he slashed .381/.423/.667/1.090 with 6 RBI, 4 R, 3 2B, and 4 SB across 10 games. Ewing played in the Spring Breakout game last season.

Clifford began the 2025 season with Binghamton and played in 105 games before his promotion to Triple-A Syracuse on August 11. Clifford, 22, slugged 24 home runs with Binghamton, which ranked second in Double-A. He also ranked among the Double-A level in SLG (4th), OPS (5th), and RBI (6th) and was named an Eastern League All-Star last season. Clifford was named the MVP of the 2025 Spring Breakout game, after he clobbered a 449-foot two-run home run against the Washington Nationals prospects and it's his third-straight year on the Spring Breakout roster.

Reimer finished last season with Binghamton and hit a memorable go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of Game Three of the Eastern League Championship Series against the Erie SeaWolves, which helped lead Binghamton to the title. Reimer, 22, hit .279 with an .853 OPS, 9 HR, 38 RBI, and 14 2B across 61 games with the Rumble Ponies in 2025. He participated in the 2025 Spring Breakout game for New York. Reimer ranks as MLB Pipeline's No. 2 third baseman prospect in baseball.

Wenninger had a breakout season and spent the entire 2025 season with Binghamton. The 23-year-old, who was an Eastern League All-Star, made 26 starts in the regular season and went 12-6 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, .225 BAA, and 147 strikeouts over 135.2 innings. Wenninger ranked top six in Double-A in wins (T-2nd), innings pitched (4th), strikeouts (5th), ERA (6th), and WHIP (6th). Wenninger made three appearances and one start for the Mets in his first big-league camp this Spring and went 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Santucci finished his first professional season last year with Binghamton. The 2024 second-round pick out of Duke made 10 starts for the Rumble Ponies and went 4-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 50 innings, while opponents hit .189 against him. The 23-year-old pitched a scoreless inning in relief in the 2025 Spring Breakout game.

Morabito spent the entire 2025 season with Binghamton and hit .273 with 6 HR, 59 RBI, 27 2B, 63 R, and 49 SB across 118 games. The 22-year-old is participating in the Spring Breakout game for the third-straight year and he went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, including a two-run single in last year's event. Morabito represented Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and was added to the Mets' 40-man roster this offseason. The former second-round pick was the 2024 Mets Minor League Player of the Year.

Suero played the final 41 games of last season with Binghamton and helped the Rumble Ponies to a championship. The 22-year-old blasted a two-run home run in Game Three of the Eastern League Championship Series that extended Binghamton's lead and helped lead to the title. Suero participated in the 2025 Spring Breakout game and drew a walk.

Garcia made eight relief appearances for Binghamton last season and went 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. Orellana was an Eastern League All-Star last season and went 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 33 innings across 25 relief appearances before finishing the season at Triple-A Syracuse. Simon made 11 relief appearances for Binghamton last year and went 1-1 with a 1.06 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 innings. Simon, 23, represented Team Israel in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Smith played in 87 games for Binghamton last season and hit .279 with 7 HR, 41 RBI, 39 R, and 24 SB. He was a standout in the postseason and recorded a three-hit and three-RBI performance in the final game of the ELCS.

Spring Breakout returns for the third-straight year in 2026 with 16 exhibition matchups from March 19-22. The four-day event showcases the future of baseball with games between the best prospects in each farm system across Grapefruit League and Cactus League ballparks.

The Mets Spring Breakout game can be watched on SNY, MLB Network, or via streaming on MLB.TV, MLB.com, or the MLB App.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2026 season on the road on April 3 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The home opener is on Tuesday, April 7 against the Somerset Patriots at 6:07 p.m. Season Tickets, Ballpark Passes, Flex Tickets, and Individual Game Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from March 18, 2026

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