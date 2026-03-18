Take the Medal Stand with Butch Reynolds at 7 17 Credit Union Park May 16th for the 400m VIP Package

Published on March 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron native and 1988 Olympic gold and silver medalist Butch Reynolds will be at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Saturday, May 16. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Reynolds that includes a picnic and guaranteed Butch Reynolds bobblehead presented by Union Home Mortgage.

Tickets for the 400m VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

May 16 game ticket located in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory

Guaranteed Butch Reynolds bobblehead presented by Union Home Mortgage

Meet and greet with Butch Reynolds presented by State and Federal Communications

Autograph from Butch Reynolds

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hot dogs, grilled chicken sandwich, pulled beef brisket, mac and cheese, potato chips, cookie and Coca-Cola products)

"We are excited to welcome Olympian Butch Reynolds back home to Akron this spring," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "It will be a real treat for our fans to have the opportunity to meet a two-time Olympic medalist right here at 7 17 Credit Union Park."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS. Only fans that purchase a VIP package will be able to receive an autograph from Reynolds at the Saturday, May 16 game.

2026 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.







Eastern League Stories from March 18, 2026

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