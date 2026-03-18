Flying Squirrels Launch "First Flight Presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch" to Celebrate Opening Week at CarMax Park

Published on March 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are excited to announce the First Flight at CarMax Park presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch, a series of events celebrating the opening of the new ballpark dedicated to the fans, partners, and all who made it possible. Instead of a traditional opening day, the Flying Squirrels will have an Opening Week of festivities, including can't-miss events and activities, during their Inaugural Week at CarMax Park from April 7-12.

"The opening of CarMax Park has been a massive, 15-year undertaking," said Lou DiBella, Owner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. "Celebrating with just one opening day doesn't fit the achievement. We felt it was important to roll out a full itinerary of events to commemorate this new park and new era for the Flying Squirrels, and to thank everyone who made this dream a reality."

Opening Week, a "thank you" to the city of Richmond, will include the following activities:

Tuesday, April 7 to Sunday, April 12 - First Flight at CarMax Park

Pregame Blastoff Bash from 5-7 p.m. outside the main entry gates all week

Inaugural Series rally towel giveaway, presented by CarMax, to all fans all week

Tuesday, April 7 - presented by CarMax: Opening Night celebration and postgame fireworks, presented by Chick-fil-A (Gates: 5:30 p.m.; First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 8 - presented by Bon Secours: Pregame happy hour (5:30-7 p.m.) and pets in the park, presented by Tito's (Gates: 5:30 p.m.; First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Thursday, April 9 - presented by CareScout: No Limits Skydiving pregame (Gates: 5:30 p.m.; First Pitch: 7:05 p.m).

Friday, April 10 - presented by Dominion Energy: Fauxback Friday, first pitch by Gene Alley (Gates: 5:30 p.m.; First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, April 11 - presented by Atlantic Union Bank: Postgame fireworks, presented by Chick-fil-A (Gates: 5:30 p.m.; First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Sunday, April 12 - presented by Woodfin - Your Home Team: Signature Sunday (pregame autograph session with Flying Squirrels players), postgame kids soar around the bases, kids' aviator giveaway (Gates: 12:30 p.m.; First Pitch: 2:05 p.m.)

In addition to on-field excitement, CarMax Park will showcase a dynamic collection of public art. Fans will be able to experience these works throughout the ballpark, with opportunities during Opening Week to see select artists in action as they bring finishing touches to their pieces.

Additional details on Opening Week festivities and special features will be announced soon. To follow updates and information as it is shared, visit the Richmond Flying Squirrels website.







Eastern League Stories from March 18, 2026

Flying Squirrels Launch "First Flight Presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch" to Celebrate Opening Week at CarMax Park - Richmond Flying Squirrels

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