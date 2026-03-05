Flying Squirrels Reveal 2026 Promotional Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels released their promotional schedule for the historic 2026 season on Thursday afternoon, featuring an electrifying opening homestand, specialty jerseys and an appearance from former Flying Squirrel and San Francisco Giant, Brandon Crawford.

The full 2026 promotional schedule can be found here.

Individual-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale on Saturday, March 7 in person at 10 a.m. at

Nutzy's Block Party. They will also be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, starting at 1 p.m. on March 7.

"We are incredibly excited to commemorate this historic inaugural season at CarMax Park throughout the year with a variety of giveaways, appearances and entertainment experiences," said Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann. "Everyone who enters the gates this year will make core memories that last a lifetime, and it will be so special to share in those experiences with them."

Fans can enjoy 13 fireworks shows on select Thursday and Saturday home games, including Opening Night on April 7. All In-Your-Face Fireworks shows are presented by Chick-fil-A.

Highlights of the Flying Squirrels' 2026 promotional schedule include:

First Games. First Memories.

The most anticipated week in Richmond baseball history will contain thrilling moments for everyone. An

Opening Week rally towel giveaway presented by CarMax will be given to the first 60,000 fans over the six-game series along with In-Your-Face Fireworks shows on Tuesday, April 7 and Saturday, April 11. The opening series is presented by CarMax, Bon Secours, CareScout, Dominion Energy, Atlantic Union Bank and Woodfin - Your Home Team.

Elevated Giveaways

Fans can snag a variety of commemorative hats, shirts, bobbleheads and a unique Brandon Crawford Player Pin, highlighting the World Series champion's tenure in Richmond. Some of the special giveaway items this season include:

April 7-12: Opening Week Rally Towel giveaway for the first 60,000 fans of all ages presented by CarMax

April 25: Brandon Crawford appearance and Player Pin giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages presented by Richmond International Airport

May 5: CarMax Park Cap giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages presented by CarMax

May 24: Youth Jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 kids ages 14 and under presented by Bon Secours

June 7: Tie Dye Terry Cloth Bucket Hat giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages

June 9: Inaugural Season Bobble Logo giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages presented by Pepsi

June 26: Ardillas Voladoras Futbol Scarf giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages presented by CareScout

July 19: Aloha Shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Dominion Energy

August 5: Nutasha Bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages

August 25: Mixed Nut Widget Trucker Cap giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages

Awesome April Appearances

The second homestand of 2026 features appearances from a few heroes. Special appearances during the week include:

April 25: Brandon Crawford appearance and Player Pin giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages

April 26: Power Rangers youth appearance

Spotlight Shines on Nutasha

Nutasha, the team's iconic female mascot, received her own branding back in February and the Flying Squirrels will be donning her jerseys for five games this season. The uniforms will be the first worn by a Minor League Baseball team portraying a female mascot character.

May 9: Mother's Day Weekend Celebration and Nutasha Brand debut presented by Atlantic Union Bank with In-Your-Face Fireworks

May 10: Mother's Day Weekend Celebration and Disability Inclusion Day

June 6: Women and Girls in Sports Night with In-Your-Face Fireworks

July 21: Nutasha jersey night presented by CarMax

August 5: Nutasha Bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages

September 10: Nutasha jersey night

Fresh and Familiar Threads

Fan-favorite staples travel over to CarMax Park along with new additions to our jersey collection. Paired with the Nutasha jerseys, the Flying Squirrels will sport unique on-field looks paying tribute to community heroes and celebrating the country's 250th anniversary!

April 22: River City Specialty Jersey auction* benefitting James River Association and Earth Day celebration (*auction ends August 4)

May 7: Star Wars Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Mary and Frances Youth Center STEM Camps

June 7: Grateful Dead Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities and Tie Dye Terry Cloth Bucket Hat giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages

June 14: Flag Day and United States 250th Anniversary Specialty Jersey auction presented by Flagstop Car Wash benefitting the Autism Society of Central Virginia

July 18: Richmond 34 Legacy Specialty Jersey auction presented by Markel benefitting the Flying Squirrels Charities Scholarship Fund and In-Your-Face Fireworks

July 25: Military Appreciation Specialty Jersey auction presented by The Good Feet Store benefitting Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) and In-Your-Face Fireworks

August 27: Grateful Dead Specialty Jersey auction benefitting Flying Squirrels Charities and In-Your-Face Fireworks

August 30: Harry Potter Night and Specialty Jersey auction presented by Pepsi benefitting Greater Richmond Fit4Kids

September 12: Childhood Cancer Awareness Night and specialty jersey auction benefitting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

-amos Ardillas!

Las Ardillas Voladoras take flight at CarMax Park for the 2026 season! Select Fridays will feature Copa-themed programming and Hispanic heritage events, including:

April 24: Ardillas Voladoras season debut

May 22: Ardillas Voladoras Friday

June 26: Futbol Night and Ardillas Voladoras Soccer Scarf giveaway presented by CareScout

July 24: Aridllas Voladoras Friday

August 28: Ardillas Voladoras Friday

College Nights at CarMax Park

The Flying Squirrels will celebrate the many colleges and universities around Virginia with specialty group theme nights hosted by alumni groups. College Nights at CarMax Park include:

April 23: HBCU Night and In-Your-Face Fireworks

June 11: William & Mary Night and In-Your-Face Fireworks

June 27: University of Virginia Night and In-Your-Face Fireworks

July 17: James Madison University Night

July 23: University of Richmond Night

August 6: Virginia Tech Night

August 29: VCU Night

Caring for our Community

Throughout the inaugural season at CarMax Park, the Flying Squirrels will celebrate and recognize the people, organizations, non-profits and movements that make Richmond a better place to live, work and play, including:

May 10: Disability Inclusion Day and Mother's Day Weekend Celebration

June 6: Women and Girls in Sports Night with In-Your-Face Fireworks

June 12: Pride Night

July 18: Richmond 34 Legacy Specialty jersey and In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Markel

July 25: Military Appreciation Specialty Jersey auction presented by The Good Feet Store benefitting Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) and In-Your-Face Fireworks

August 9: Virginia Tribal Heritage Night

September 11: First Responders Day presented by Patient First

September 12: Childhood Cancer Awareness Night and specialty jersey auction benefitting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation and In-Your-Face Fireworks

Sunday Summer Music Series Returns

Select Sunday home games will once again include pre-game themed live music. Featured music and select giveaways for the Sunday Summer Music Series include:

June 7: Grateful Dead Night with Specialty Jersey auction and Tie Dye Terry Cloth Bucket Hat giveaway for the first 2,500 fans of all ages

June 14: Flag Day, Americana Night and United States 250th Anniversary Specialty Jersey presented by Flagstop Car Wash

June 28: Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Rave Night

July 19: Parrothead Night Summer Music Series with Aloha Shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Dominion Energy

July 26: Pop Punk Night

Additionally, Wednesday home games will be featured as Best In Show Dog Days presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Dogs will be admitted for free to every Wednesday home game along with special programming highlighting different dog breeds throughout the season.

The Flying Squirrels' Opening Night and inaugural game at CarMax Park is set for Tuesday, April 7 against the Altoona Curve. Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels' 2026 season are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







