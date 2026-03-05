Family Fun Day/ Bouncing Pickles vs Thunder Chickens in July

Published on March 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will hold a Family Fun Day with an exhibition baseball game on Sunday, July 19th at 1:00 PM at Dunkin' Park. The family-friendly event will be highlighted by a 7-inning baseball game between the Bouncing Pickles and Thunder Chickens, featuring players from the Greater Hartford Twilight League. The event includes games, crafts, inflatables, mascots, kids run the bases, and concessions will be open for the game. Family Fun Day is presented by Hartford HeathCare. General admission tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com. The event is open to all media.

What: Family Fun Day with Bouncing Pickles vs Thunder Chickens 7-Inning Baseball Game

When: Sunday, July 19th 1:00 PM Gates open at 12:00 PM

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)

Single game tickets for all Yard Goats home games are now on sale. Season tickets, group tickets, and hospitality suites are also available. The Yard Goats open the 2026 season on Thursday, April 2nd (7:10 PM) against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox at Dunkin' Park. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







