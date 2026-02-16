Yard Goats Announce College & Collegiate League Baseball Coming to Dunkin' Park

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that college baseball is returning to Dunkin' Park with three college games scheduled for this spring, and a collegiate league game this summer. This is the ninth season that college baseball has been featured at the Yard Goats' home, which was selected as the Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards contest winner for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. The college series will begin with the Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors hosting the Plymouth State University Panthers on Saturday, March 28th at 12:00 PM. The game will serve as a full ballpark reopening and will include the popular Yard Goats on-field promotions, games, and open concession stands for fans.

The University of Connecticut Huskies will return to Dunkin' Park and host the University of Rhode Island Rams for an evening game on Tuesday, April 21st at 6:00 PM. Fans will have the opportunity to watch college baseball in the morning with a 10:30 AM game on Friday, April 24th as the University of Hartford Hawks will host the Western Connecticut State University Wolves for the annual Baseball in Education Day. It is the ninth consecutive season that the Hawks have played at Dunkin' Park.

The Westfield Starfires will host the Vermont Lake Monsters in a Futures Collegiate Baseball League game on Wednesday, July 15th at 11:00 AM. It is the third consecutive season that the Starfires have played a FCBL game at Dunkin' Park

Tickets are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Luxury suites, groups and hospitality options are available by calling in. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

2026 College Baseball & Collegiate League Schedule at Dunkin' Park

March 28th (12 PM) Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors vs Plymouth State University Panthers

April 21st (6:00 PM) University of Connecticut Huskies vs University of Rhode Island Rams

April 24th (10:30 AM) University of Hartford Hawks vs Western Connecticut State University Wolves

July 15th (11:00 AM) Westfield Starfires vs Vermont Lake Monsters







