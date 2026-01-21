Yard Goats Announce Single Game Tickets Go on Sale February 5th

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that single game tickets will go on sale for all home games on Thursday, February 5th at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

February 5th will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the home opener, Thursday, April 2nd (7:10 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will play 69 home games at Dunkin' Park including games against the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets affiliates.

The Yard Goats will release the 2026 Promotional Schedule on Wednesday, February 4th, the day before individual tickets go on sale.

"We are excited to announce that our single game tickets will be available to our fans on February 5th, as we begin the countdown to Opening Night," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "We will be sharing our 2026 promotional schedule in the upcoming weeks which is loaded with fun for everyone."

Dunkin' Park was selected as Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards contest winner for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. Dunkin' Park has previously been recognized by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark" multiple times, including in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. It was the first minor league ballpark to win the award three times.







