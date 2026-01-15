Yard Goats to Hold Job Fair on Saturday, February 7th

Published on January 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be holding its annual job fair at Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford) on Saturday, February 7th from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM. The Yard Goats are seeking applicants to fill a wide range of game day positions and looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the upcoming season in Hartford another huge success. Dunkin' Park was selected as Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards contest winner for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. Dunkin' Park has previously been recognized by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark" multiple times, including in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. It was the first minor league ballpark to win the award three times.

Some of the "Perks" for working for the Yard Goats include: Employee VIP Parties with Prizes, Staff Batting Practice on the Field, and Complimentary tickets.

Personnel from both the Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, will be on hand to speak with and receive applications from all job-seekers. Combined, the two organizations will staff an average of 300 positions each year that include: ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, housekeeping, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel, and catering. ][outstanding customer service," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "We are excited to welcome in fans with our new employees on Opening Night, April 2nd as we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Dunkin' Park."

Season tickets, luxury suites, group tickets and hospitality options are currently available for the 2026 season. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. For ticket information please call 860-246-GOAT or visit www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.







Eastern League Stories from January 15, 2026

Yard Goats to Hold Job Fair on Saturday, February 7th - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.