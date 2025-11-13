Yard Goats Team up with Jordan's Furniture for Turkey Donation at Dunkin' Park

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has teamed up with Jordan's Furniture, a Leadership Partner, and Official Furniture and Mattress Partner of the Yard Goats for a Thanksgiving Donation on Thursday, November 20th (10AM-11AM) at Dunkin' Park. Jordan's Furniture will donate 300 turkeys to Connecticut Foodshare for local families and food pantries, and after a press conference the turkeys will be loaded into trucks at Dunkin' Park. All media is welcome to cover the event which will take place on the concourse inside the main gate on the corner of Main and Trumbull Streets.

"It's extremely rewarding when our partners recognize the impact that the Hartford Yard Goats facilitate in our community," Yard Goats Team President, Tim Restall said. "Jordan's Furniture continues to demonstrate leadership in making a difference, and we're proud to be at their side as they donate these turkeys to 300 local Connecticut families who will now have a more complete Thanksgiving at the dinner table."

"We are always proud to give back to our local neighborhoods but especially during the holidays, when so many people are struggling," said Jordan's Furniture co-CEO Josh Tatelman. "A big focus of the Jordan's Foundation is to support children and families in-need. I cannot think of a better way to help than with a Thanksgiving meal."

"We're incredibly thankful to Jordan's Furniture for stepping up at such a critical time with the donation of 300 turkeys for families in need," President & CEO, Connecticut Foodshare Jason Jakubowski said. "With the support of partners like the Hartford Yard Goats, we're able to make a real difference for our neighbors across Connecticut this Thanksgiving. Together, we're ensuring that more families can share a meal and a moment of joy this holiday season."

