Banana Ball Returns to Dunkin' Park in 2026

Published on October 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with the Savannah Bananas, announced that the Banana Ball World Tour will feature three games next July at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The Party Animals will play the Indianapolis Clowns in Banana Ball on Thursday, July 23rd, Friday July 24th, and Saturday, July 25th at Dunkin' Park in what is assured to be an electrifying, fun-filled three nights. This will be the second time Banana Ball has been played in Hartford as the Savannah Bananas played the Party Animals in 2023. Individual tickets will be sold through a lottery system. Fans can now join the ticket lottery list from now until it closes on November 1st by registering on the website, www.bananaball.com/tickets. Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you're drawn, you'll have an opportunity to continue through the verification process. Standard individual tickets start at $35 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $100.

Requests for hospitality options, which includes an all-you-can-eat buffet (guests of 10 or more) in the party decks, and picnic areas are now being accepted by emailing groups@yardgoatsbaseball.com.

"We are really excited that the Banana Ball is returning to Hartford and Dunkin' Park for three games next summer as part of its world tour," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "It will be fun to watch our fans sing, dance, and enjoy the fun atmosphere that Banana Ball brings to our community."

The Banana Ball World Tour, which originally featured only the popular Savannah Bananas, has grown so much in popularity that it has been expanded to include multiple teams that all play using the unique Banana Ball rules. Adaptations such as a 2-hour time limit on games, no walks and foul balls caught by fans count as outs have contributed to the overwhelming popularity of Banana Ball. Details on all the game rules can be found at https://bananaball.com/rules/.







