Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park

Published on October 2, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with The STO, has announced it will be once again hosting the Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. It is the fifth time that the Yard Goats have hosted this event at Dunkin' Park. The event "Black To The Future," is free and open to the public, and will take place on Thursday, October 9th from 6:00-8:30 PM in the YG Club inside Dunkin' Park. Attendees will be able to purchase apparel, products and services from the 50 vendors participating in the expo. The Yard Goats hosted the first Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in February of 2023. All media is welcome to cover the event.

With more than 50 Black-owned businesses participating, guests are invited to explore a dynamic showcase of local entrepreneurship - from fashion and wellness products to art, services, and more. The expo not only offers a unique opportunity to shop local and support Black entrepreneurs, but also serves as a celebration of the innovation, culture, and economic impact these businesses bring to our community.

"This isn't just about commerce, it's about connection," said Aisha Petteway, Executive Director of Community Partnerships for the Yard Goats Foundation. "By opening our ballpark for events like these, we hope to amplify the voices, creativity, and contributions of Hartford's Black business community."

Each season, the Yard Goats host two Black-Owned Business Expos at Dunkin' Park, in addition to featuring local entrepreneurs during every home game through the Bank of America Black-Owned Business Spotlight.

Event Details:

What: Black-Owned Business Expo - "Black To The Future"

When: Thursday, October 9, 2025 | 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Where: Dunkin' Park, 1214 Main St, Hartford, CT

Admission: Free and open to the public







Eastern League Stories from October 2, 2025

Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.