Squirrels Walk-Off Yard Goats; Playoff Hopes End

Published on September 11, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond, VA - The Yard Goats had a 5-2 lead in the in the sixth inning but the Richmond Flying Squirrels battled and tied the game, and won it in their final at bat in the ninth inning as Diego Velasquez cracked a double down the right field line and Aeverson Arteaga scored from first base for a 6-5 win on Thursday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Moments before the Yard Goats were defeated for the second straight game the Somerset Patriots beat Reading ending the Yard Goats chances at a playoff spot. The Yard Goats will end the season on Sunday in Richmond.

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Nic Kent was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded by Richmond starter Jack Choate, and Jose Cordova scored. The Flying Squirrels took a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning off Yard Goats starter Michael Prosecky. The go-ahead single by Justin Wishkoski scored Scott Bandura giving Richmond a 2-1 lead.

Hartford scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead and knock Choate from the game. Braylin Wimmer tied the game at 2-2 with his RBI hit, scoring Cole Carrigg. The Yard Goats then loaded the bases on a single and two walks. Julio Carreras was hit by a pitch from reliever Manuel Mercedes, scoring Wimmer and giving Hartford a 3-2 lead. Nic Kent followed with a two runs single to make it 5-1.

Michael Prosecky pitched five innings and allowed just two runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He retired the side in order in the third and fourth innings and departed with a four-run lead.

Richmond's Carter Howell cranked a solo home run off reliever Blake Adams in the sixth inning to make it a 5-3 game. The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases in the seventh and got help from an error by shortstop Dyan Jorge which should have ended the inning. Instead, two runs scored and Richmond tied the game at 5-5.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Diego Velasquez cracked a one-out double down the right field line and Aeverson Arteaga scored from first base giving Richmond a 6-5 win.

The Yard Goats and Flying Squirrels continue the six-game series on Friday night at 6:35. RHP Kevin Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Joe Whitman will start for Richmond. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







