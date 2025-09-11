Eight Members of 2025 Fightin Phils Named to Arizona Fall League

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday the rosters for the Arizona Fall League. Featured on the Surprise Saguaros are eight members of the Phillies organization, all of which played for the Reading Fightin Phils in 2025.

Pitchers: Eiberson Castellano, Jack Dallas, Daniel Harper, Tommy McCollum and Jaydenn Estanista

Position Players: Aidan Miller, Carson DeMartini and Dante Nori

Additionally, Fightin Phils Pitching Coach Riley McCauley has been selected as a Pitching Coach for the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League.

Miller, 21, began the season with Reading (AA) and appeared in 108 games prior to his promotion to Lehigh Valley (AAA) on Sept. 9. Miller slashed .259/.382/.427 (.809 OPS), with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 RBI. He paced the Eastern League with 52 stolen bases at the time of his promotion and is in first place amongst all Phillies minor leaguers in swiped bags as well. Miller also is amongst the Eastern League leaders in a variety of offensive categories. He was twice named Eastern League Player of the Week in August and was selected as the Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for August. Miller split his first full pro season in 2024 between Clearwater (A), Jersey Shore (A+) and Reading. He began his professional career between the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater in 2023. The Phillies took Miller in the first round (27th overall) in the 2023 draft out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida.

DeMartini, 22, split the season between Jersey Shore and Reading. He was promoted to Reading on June 9 after posting a .284 (54-190) over 53 games with the BlueClaws prior to his promotion. In total, DeMartini is slashing .237/.340/.367 (.707 OPS) over 119 games between the two spots, while adding 20 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 52 RBI. He is also amongst the leaders in the Phillies system with 45 total stolen bases on the season. DeMartini appeared in 24 games with Clearwater in 2024 to begin his pro career. The Phillies took DeMartini in the fourth round of the 2024 draft out of Virginia Tech.

Nori, 20, joined the Fightin Phils on Sept. 9 after playing 120 total games between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore (A+). He began the season with Clearwater and appeared in 109 games before being promoted to Jersey Shore on August 26. With the Threshers, Nori slashed .262/.363/.381 (.744 OPS), along with 63 runs, 16 doubles, 11 triples, four home runs, 43 RBI and 37 stolen bases. After being promoted to Jersey Shore, Nori appeared in 11 games and hit .279 and stole 13 bases. Amongst all Phillies Minor Leaguers, Nori is ranked second in hits, first in triples, first in walks and second in stolen bases. Nori made his professional debut with Clearwater in 2024, hitting .240 over 14 games with the Threshers. The Phillies drafted Nori in the first round (27th overall) of the 2024 draft out of Northville High School in Northville, Michigan. He was born in Toronto.

Castellano, 24, spent the season with the Fightin Phils, but has been limited due to missing over two months with injury. After starting most of 2024, Castellano has pitched primarily out of the bullpen for Reading this season. He was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the Rule Five Draft last December and after not making Minnesota's Opening Day roster, Castellano went back to the Phillies. He split 2024 between Jersey Shore and Reading, posting a 3.99 ERA over 22 appearances, en route to a Paul Owens Award win as the top pitcher in the Phillies organization. Castellano spent all of 2023 and '22 with Clearwater and began his pro career in 2021 with DSL-Phillies White (ROK). The Phillies signed Castellano as an International Free Agent out of Venezuela in 2018.

Dallas, 26, has appeared in 30 games out of the bullpen for the Fightin Phils this season, posting a 3.54 ERA (19 ER, 48.1 IP). The right-handed arm spent most of 2024 with Jersey Shore, but made two appearances with Reading to close out the season. Dallas split 2023 between Clearwater and Jersey Shore, and began his pro career with Clearwater in 2022. The Phillies signed Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Lamar University.

Harper, 26, began the season with Reading, but was limited to just six outings as he was on the injured list from Apr. 8 to June 17. He did not allow an earned run over 7.2 IP and was promoted to Lehigh Valley on July 4. Harper was selected to the Phillies Spring Breakout roster prior to the 2025 season. Harper split 2024 between Jersey Shore and Reading, posting a 2.82 ERA (16 ER, 51.0 IP) over 44 total appearances. Harper spent all of 2023 and '22 with Clearwater to begin his pro career. The Phillies drafted Harper in the 17th round in 2022 out of Kentucky.

McCollum, 26, has proven to be a reliable piece out of the Fightin Phils bullpen in 2025. For the second-straight season, McCollum is poised to lead the Fightin Phils in saves, as he currently has nine. He began the season with Jersey Shore, posting a 1.13 ERA (1 ER, 8.0 IP) over seven games prior to being promoted to Reading on May 1. McCollum spent all of 2024 with the FIghtin Phils and split '23 between Reading and Jersey Shore. He pitched for Clearwater in all of 2022 and '21. McCollum signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Wingate University.

Estanista, 23, has split the 2025 season between Jersey Shore and Reading. After posting a 3.57 ERA (9 ER, 22.2 IP) over 21 appearances with the BlueClaws to begin the season, Estanista was promoted to the Fightin Phils on July 4. Estanista split 2024 between Clearwater and Jersey Shore and was with the FCL-Phillies and Clearwater in '23. He pitched for the FCL-Phillies in 2022 and began his pro career with DSL-Phillies White in '21. Estanista signed with the Phillies as an international free agent in 2019 out of Curacao.

McCauley spent his second season with the Fightin Phils in 2025, working as a Pitching Coach, along with Brad Bergesen. He served as one of the team's pitching coaches in 2024, along with Phil Cundari. McCauley spent 2023 as the pitching coach under former R-Phils Manager Shawn Williams with the FCL-Phillies. It was his first full season with the Phillies as he was hired in July of 2022 by the organization. Prior to joining the Phillies, McCauley spent one year as an Assistant Coach at Troy University in Alabama. Before joining Troy, McCauley worked as a Pitching Coach and Strength/Conditioning Coach for Cressey Sports Performance. McCauley pitched collegiately for Michigan State from 2016-18, where he posted a sub 2.50 ERA in his first two seasons as a reliever. McCauley was drafted in the 14th Round of the 2018 Draft by the Chicago Cubs. He spent 2018 and '19 in the Cubs system before entering coaching.

The 2025 Arizona Fall League begins Monday, October 6, and the regular season runs through Wednesday, November 12. The championship is slated for Saturday, November 15. For the full-schedule, and to learn more about the Arizona Fall League, go to mlb.com/arizona-fall-league.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Carlos Lagrange for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday for the final series of the regular season against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Thursday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday night is a MEGA Blast fireworks show, sponsored by Penske and the Fightin Phils will play as the "Reading Prost" in an Oktoberfest Celebration. The season and series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

