Fightin Phils Unveil 2026 Fireworks Dates

Published on January 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to unveil their fireworks schedule for the 2026 season. There will be 27 scheduled fireworks shows throughout the year, which includes eight Carpenter MEGA BLAST displays, which are the largest firework shows in stadium history.

The eight Carpenter MEGA BLAST shows in 2026 are the following:

Saturday, May 9 at 6:45 vs Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

Saturday, May 30 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

Saturday, June 20 at 6:45 vs Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Friday, July 3 at 7:00 vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Saturday, July 4 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Saturday, July 18 at 6:45 vs Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Saturday, August 1 at 6:45 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Saturday, September 12 at 6:45 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

So fans can begin to plan their trips to the ballpark this season, here are all 27 fireworks dates for 2026. The eight Carpenter MEGABLAST shows are bolded. Please note, these dates are subject to change.

Saturday, April 11 at 5:15 vs Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Saturday, April 25 at 5:15 vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Friday, May 8 at 6:45 vs Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

Saturday, May 9 at 6:45 vs Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

Friday, May 29 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

Saturday, May 30 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

Thursday, June 11 at 7:00 vs Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Friday, June 12 at 7:00 vs Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Thursday, June 18 at 7:00 vs Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Friday, June 19 at 7:00 vs Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Saturday, June 20 at 6:45 vs Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Thursday, July 2 at 7:00 vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Friday, July 3 at 7:00 vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Saturday, July 4 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Friday, July 17 at 7:00 vs Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Saturday, July 18 at 6:45 vs Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Wednesday, July 29 at 7:00 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Friday, July 31 at 7:00 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Saturday, August 1 at 6:45 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 vs Chesapeake Baysox (Orioles)

Friday, August 14 at 7:00 vs Chesapeake Baysox (Orioles)

Saturday, August 15 at 6:45 vs Chesapeake Baysox (Orioles)

Thursday, August 27 at 6:45 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Friday, August 28 at 6:45 vs Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Friday, September 11 at 6:45 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Saturday, September 12 at 6:45 vs Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

The Fightin Phils are hard at work to finalize the 2026 full promotional schedule and are excited to share many exciting giveaways, appearances and much more with fans very soon.

While individual game tickets go on sale at a later date, fans can purchase a General Admission 10 Pack, which includes 10 General Admission tickets to be used at any game, as well as two FREE Opening Night Tickets; all for just $60. Fans can also purchase a Mini Plan or Flex Bank for the 2026 season. Mini Plans start with as few as four games, and flex banks as little as 12 tickets. Both full and half-season ticket plans are on sale now as well. More info on season ticket packages can be found HERE or by calling 610-370-BALL.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi.







