Reading Fightin Phils to Celebrate 60th Season of Philadelphia Phillies Affiliation in 2026

Published on November 3, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are thrilled to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of their affiliation with the Philadelphia Phillies throughout the 2026 season. The milestone "Diamond Anniversary" will be commemorated in a variety of ways all season long.

The partnership between Reading and Philadelphia began prior to the 1967 season-and more than half a century later, that bond remains as strong as ever. The Fightin Phils' affiliation with the Phillies is tied for the longest in all of Minor League Baseball. Over those six decades, countless memories have been made and many notable alumni have passed through Baseballtown. Every home game in franchise history has been played at the same historic site that now houses FirstEnergy Stadium, one of the most storied ballparks in the minors.

The early years of the Phillies-Reading connection were filled with success, highlighted by Eastern League Championships in 1968 and 1973, and the professional debut of Mike Schmidt-widely regarded as the greatest player in Phillies history-in 1971. Reading went on to capture another league title in 1995 and shared the championship in 2001.

Generations of Phillies legends have come through Baseballtown. The first wave of Fightins fans watched Schmidt, Greg Luzinski, and Larry Bowa, who would go on to anchor the 1980 World Series Champion Phillies. Years later, stars like Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, and Ryan Howard ushered in a new era of Phillies baseball that culminated in the 2008 World Series Championship. More recently, fans have seen Aaron Nola, Bryson Stott, and Ranger Suárez make their way through Reading on their journey to Philadelphia.

That tradition continues today. Prospects such as Otto Kemp and Orion Kerkering have already made their big-league debuts, while the next wave-Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, and Andrew Painter-aren't far behind.

Several Hall of Famers have also worn the Reading uniform. From Mike Schmidt and Scott Rolen to Ryne Sandberg and Robin Roberts, their time in Baseballtown was part of their journey to Cooperstown. Even Hall of Famer Jim Bunning once managed the Fightins.

Throughout the 2026 season, the R-Phils will honor that storied history while also celebrating the next generation of Phillies stars.

Off the field, the things that made Reading special in 1967 are still true today. From FirstEnergy Stadium and the iconic Berks Hot Dogs to the up-close-and-personal fan experience, the traditions and community spirit that define the Fightins remain strong. For 60 years, generations of fans have come through Reading to create lasting memories-and that legacy will continue well into the future.

More details about the R-Phils' 60th Anniversary season, including a full lineup of events and promotions celebrating the "Diamond Anniversary," will be announced at a later date.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 60th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, and to purchase, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.