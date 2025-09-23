Aidan Miller, Felix Reyes and Hendry Mendez Named Eastern League All-Stars

Published on September 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Aidan Miller (SS), Felix Reyes (OF) and Hendry Mendez (OF) were named as Eastern League All-Stars.

Miller, 21, appeared in 108 games with Reading this season and posted a .259/.382/.427 (.809 OPS) slash line. He added 74 runs, 25 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 41 RBI and 52 stolen bases. Miller led the Eastern League in stolen bases with 52, which was the first time since Anderson Machado in 2003 that a Fightin Phil led the league in stolen bases. He also was the first R-Phil since Jose Leiva in 1987 to steal 50-or-more bases in a season. Miller also led the league in walks with 73 and held the following remaining Eastern League ranks: 3rd on-base percentage (.382), 7th OPS (.809), T-8th doubles (25), 9th extra-base hits (40), 10th total bases (173) and second in runs scored (74). Miller was twice named Eastern League Player of the Week on Aug. 11 and Aug. 25; and was selected as the Phillies Minor League Player of the Month of August. From August 1 through the end of the season, which included eight games with Lehigh Valley (AAA), Miller hit .356 (48-135), with a 1.098 OPS over 36 games. He added 16 doubles, six home runs, 19 RBI and 22 stolen bases over that stretch. Miller was also selected to play in the Arizona Fall League after the season. He split 2024 between Clearwater (A), Jersey Shore (A+) and Reading; and began his pro career between the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater in 2023. The Phillies selected Miller in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 draft out of Mitchell High School in Florida in 2023.

Reyes, 24, was also named the Eastern League's Most Valuable Player on Tuesday after an impressive 2025 campaign. Over 95 games with Reading, Reyes slashed .335/.365/.572 (.937 OPS), along with 62 runs, 34 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 65 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He led the Eastern League in average, slugging percentage, OPS, doubles, extra-base hits and total bases. Reyes also finished amongst the top-10 in the league in home runs (tied eighth), RBI (tied seventh), on-base percentage (fifth) and hits (tied second). He also led all of Double-A in hitting and finished sixth amongst all full-season Minor Leaguers in batting average. The Phillies promoted Reyes to Lehigh Valley (AAA) on Sept. 16 and he appeared in six games with the IronPigs to finish the season. Reyes was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for August and Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for June. He spent all of 2024 with Jersey Shore (A+), and split the 2023 season between the BlueClaws and Clearwater (A). Reyes split both 2021 and '22 between the Threshers and FCL-Phillies (ROK). He signed with the Phillies as an International Free Agent in 2020 out of the Dominican Republic.

Mendez, 21, was named an Eastern League All-Star despite being traded to the Minnesota Twins on July 31. Over 85 games with Reading, Mendez slashed .290/.374/.434 (.808 OPS), along with 44 runs, 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 46 RBI and six stolen bases. He was just as impressive with Wichita (AA) in the Twins' system, posting a .324 batting average (36-111) over 33 games. From the start of the season until his trade on July 31, Mendez was fourth in the Eastern League in average (.290), fifth in on-base percentage (.374), 10th in slugging percentage (.434), eighth in OPS (.808) and tied for seventh in hits (86). He hit for the cycle on June 20 vs Hartford, which is believed to be the first cycle in Fightin Phils history. Mendez was traded along with Geremy Villoria to Minnesota on July 31 in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. He was selected to play in the Arizona Fall League after the season as well. Mendez spent all of 2024 with Jersey Shore (A+) after being traded to the Phillies, along with Robert Moore, for Oliver Dunn on Nov. 14, 2023, from the Milwaukee Brewers. He spent most of 2023 with Wisconsin (A+), 2022 with Carolina (A) and began his pro career in 2021 between DSL-Brewers 1 (ROK) and ACL-Brewers Blue (ROK). Mendez signed with Milwaukee as an International Free Agent in 2021 out of the Dominican Republic.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to open up the home schedule against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, and to purchase, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.