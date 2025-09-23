RubberDucks Cooper Ingle Named Eastern League All-Star

Published on September 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - Minor League Baseball announced Akron RubberDucks catcher and designated hitter Cooper Ingle was named to the 2025 Eastern League All-Star team.

Votes for the postseason All-Star team were cast by league managers and broadcasters.

Ingle hit .273/.391/.441 with 55 runs scored, 29 doubles, nine home runs, 45 RBI and 65 walks in 92 games for the RubberDucks this season. His .273 average, 29 doubles, 65 walks, .391 OBP and .832 OPS led qualified Akron hitters.

At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Columbus on August 11, Ingle led the Eastern League in OBP, doubles and walks. He also ranked top 10 in batting average (ninth), RBI (eighth), slugging (seventh), OPS (sixth), hits (ninth), extra-base hits (sixth), total bases (eighth) and runs scored (sixth).

The 23-year-old Ingle was Cleveland's fourth round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Clemson. In 120 games between Akron and Columbus, Ingle hit .260 with 36 doubles, 10 home runs and 55 RBI.

The 23-year-old Ingle was Cleveland's fourth round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Clemson. In 120 games between Akron and Columbus, Ingle hit .260 with 36 doubles, 10 home runs and 55 RBI.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.







