Felix Reyes Named Eastern League Most Valuable Player

Published on September 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Reading Fightin Phils infielder/outfielder Felix Reyes was named the 2025 Eastern League Most Valuable Player.

Reyes' MVP Award marks the ninth time in franchise history that a Fightin Phil has captured the distinction. He is the first R-Phil to win Eastern League MVP since Dylan Cozens won in 2016. The nine MVP awards by Fightin Phils are the most of any team in the Eastern League since MVP's were first given out in 1962.

The 24-year old Reyes appeared in 95 games for the Fightin Phils this season. He posted a league best .335 batting average (123-367), along with a slash line of .335/.365/.572 (.937 OPS). Reyes added 62 runs, 34 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 65 RBI and 13 stolen bases. In addition to capturing the Eastern League batting title, Reyes led the league in slugging percentage (.572), OPS (.937), doubles (34), extra-base hits (53) and total bases (210). His other Eastern League ranks included: T-8th home runs (15), T-7th RBI (65), 5th on-base percentage (.365) and T-2nd hits (123). Reyes is the first Fightin Phil since Darick Hall in 2019 to lead the Eastern League in doubles.

Reyes finished the season 29 points ahead of second place in the Eastern League in batting average, marking the widest margin between first and second in the league since former Fightin Phil Matt Kroon led the league in hitting by 34 points in 2023. His .335 batting average is the highest in the Eastern League since Phillip Evans (Binghamton) and Aneury Tavarez (Portland) both hit .335 in 2016. Reyes also led all of Double-A in batting average and finished the season sixth in all of Minor League Baseball at .331 after spending the final week of the season with Lehigh Valley.

He also finished the season ranked highly in the Fightin Phils history book is various offensive categories. Reyes posted the third-highest single-season batting average in R-Phils history and his 34 doubles rank as tied for ninth in a single-season. Reyes set career-highs in games played, runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, stolen bases, average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. He posted 37 multi-hit games (39% of games played in), which included 12 three-hit games and one four and five-hit game a piece. Reyes was named Eastern League Player of the Month of August and Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for July.

2025 was Reyes' first season in Double-A, as he spent all of 2024 with Jersey Shore (A+), where he hit .243 over 85 games. He split 2023 between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore, while spending 2022 with the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. Reyes began his professional career in 2021 with the FCL-Phillies and Clearwater. The Phillies signed Reyes as an International Free Agent in 2020 out of the Dominican Republic.

Reyes joins a prestigious list of R-Phils to be named Eastern League MVP: Greg Luzinski (1970), Mark Davis (1980), Jeff Stone (1983), Marlon Byrd (2001), Ryan Howard (2004), Darin Ruf (2012), Brock Stassi (2015) and Dylan Cozens (2016). He was also named an Eastern League All-Star at outfielder.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to open up the home schedule against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, and to purchase, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.