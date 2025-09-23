Early Named to Eastern League All-Star Team

Published on September 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball has announced that Portland Sea Dogs' starting pitcher Connelly Early has been selected to the 2025 Eastern League All-Star team.

Early is one of four starting pitchers to earn the accolade on the 16-player list of honorees.

The 23-year-old posted a 7-2 record in 15 starts with the Sea Dogs in 2025 with a 2.51 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71.2 innings. He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of June 23rd through 29th after firing six no-hit innings against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on June 29th.

On July 29th, Early was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. In six games with the WooSox, Early was 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA. On September 9th, he was called up to the Boston Red Sox and made his Major League debut, where he struck out 11 batters over five scoreless innings.

Early was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. He is ranked by MLB.com as the number six prospect in the Red Sox organization. Baseball America also rates him as having the system's best changeup and best curveball.

The Sea Dogs' 2026 home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7th. Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 1st.







