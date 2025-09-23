Wilkin Ramos Named to Eastern League All-Star Team

CURVE, PA - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced today that Curve pitcher Wilkin Ramos has been named to the Eastern League All-Star team as one of two relief pitchers representing the league.

Ramos is the first Altoona Curve player to be named an Eastern League All-Star since 2021, when Oneil Cruz and Mason Martin each earned the honor. He is the first Curve pitcher to earn the postseason award since RHP Adrian Sampson in 2014.

Ramos was dominant in the back end of the Curve bullpen this season, making 35 appearances and going 3-2 with a 1.45 ERA, allowing just eight earned runs in 49.2 innings pitched. He was a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities with Altoona prior to his promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis on August 12.

The 24-year-old right hander held Eastern League opponents to a .161 batting average and struck out 53 batters with the Curve. He tossed 13.1 scoreless innings to begin the season with the Curve, a streak that came to an end on May 3 when Travis Bazzana, the top pick in the 2024 draft, homered off him. It was the only home run Ramos allowed in the Eastern League this season.

Over his last 20 outings at Double-A this season (June 1 to August 9), Ramos was 2-1 with a 1.03 ERA (3 ER / 26.1 IP) with eight walks and 33 strikeouts. At the time of his promotion, Ramos ranked among Eastern League relief pitchers in appearances (3rd, 35), strikeouts (10th, 53), innings pitched (T-3rd, 49.2), and saves (T-8th, 7).

Ramos, who originally signed with the Athletics as an international free agent in 2017, first joined the Pirates organization in 2018 to complete the trade of pitcher Tanner Anderson. Ramos was selected by the Mets from the Pirates in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft following the 2022 season but re-signed with Pittsburgh this past offseason.

