Curve to Celebrate Penny's Legacy with Promotional Night in 2026

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is excited to announce In Penny We Trusted: Penny's Last Pitch, a one-cent celebration for America's tiniest coin, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, when the Portland Sea Dogs come to town.

The U.S. Mint may have stopped producing new pennies, but Curve, PA prides itself on the small things that make a large impact! This night will celebrate the history and legacy of America's penny, which is the oldest currency in the United States that was first minted in 1793.

"1793-2025 is one great run, so we felt it was only appropriate to pay tribute to the long-lasting legacy of the penny!" said Altoona Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "You can't get to 100% without the .01!"

The team will pay tribute to the legacy of a humble cent with $0.01 UPMC Health Plan Home Run Junction Outfield Bleacher tickets (Limit of six per fan, while supplies last). Fans can purchase tickets for this game HERE.

The night will be filled with penny-inspired promotions, games, music, and more! The first 500 fans will receive a "commemorative final penny" when they arrive at the game, and there will be concession offers and add-ons that recognize the one-cent wonder.

Fans are encouraged to bring their luckiest pennies out for a great time at Peoples Natural Gas Field, because in Curve, PA, every penny counts and every fan matters!

