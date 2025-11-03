Two Curve Alums Take Home Gold Glove Awards

CURVE, PA - Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. announced that Curve SS Konnor Griffin was awarded the Minor League Gold Glove at shortstop for the 2025 season.

Griffin, who was previously named the organization's Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year and the Honus Wagner Player of the Year awards in the Pirates minor league system, becomes the third player in franchise history to take home an MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award while suiting up for the Curve joining Edwin Espinal (1B, 2017) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (3B, 2018).

Griffin handled 352 total chances at shortstop this season and posed a .980 fielding percentage during his historic 2025 campaign that began in Bradenton and ended in Altoona. He helped to turn 50 double plays and recorded 228 assists in 89 total games across the three levels. Griffin played 18 of his 22 regular season games with the Curve at shortstop and did not commit an error, participating in 12 double plays in 73 total chances. He also added in 15 games (129 innings) of errorless defense in centerfield this season, with two of those games coming with the Curve.

Additionally on Sunday night, Major League Baseball announced that Curve alum Ke'Bryan Hayes earned his second career National League Gold Glove Award at third base. Hayes, who won a MiLB Gold Glove Award after his 2018 season in Altoona, earned the National League Gold Glove Award in 2023 while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hayes was traded to the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline in 2025.

It is the ninth time a former Curve player has won a Major League Gold Glove Award. This list includes Hayes in 2023, Jared Triolo (UTL, 2024, PIT), Nate McLouth (OF, 2008, PIT), Bronson Arroyo (P, 2010, CIN), Andrew McCutchen (CF, 2012, PIT), Starling Marte (LF, 2015-16, PIT), and Jacob Stallings (C, 2021, PIT.)

Opening Day of the 2026 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, is slated for Thursday, April 2, when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators.







