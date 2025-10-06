Curve Announce 2026 Game Times and Fireworks Dates at Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased to announce home game times and fireworks dates for the 2026 season, presented by Stuckey Automotive. Game times are subject to change.

The 2026 season will once again feature 6:00 p.m. start times for many of the team's home games with 19 post-game fireworks shows slated throughout the 69-game home schedule. Altoona is again slated to play 138 games in the Eastern League regular season and will host seven of 11 possible opponents at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Game times for seven fireworks shows have been pushed back to 6:30 p.m. in 2026 from June 9 - August 1.

The first post-game fireworks show of the season will take place on Opening Night at PNG Field on Thursday, April 2 when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at 6:00 p.m. The month of May features three fireworks shows, including Friday night and Sunday night shows on May 15 and May 17 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:00 p.m. and a Saturday night post-game fireworks show on May 23 against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) at 6:00 p.m. The Curve kick off summer at PNG Field with four shows during the month of June.

While the Curve will be on the road for July 4th week, PNG Field will proudly host a special event as part of the nationwide America250 celebration, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Additional information on the event will be revealed at a later date. Three fireworks shows highlight the home schedule in July before we send off summer with a boom with seven August shows.

A full schedule of post-game fireworks shows at PNG Field is listed below, with those in bold representing 6:30 p.m. first pitch times.

Thurs. April 2 vs. Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Fri. May 15 vs. Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. May 17 vs. Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. May 23 vs Erie at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. June 9 vs. Chesapeake at 6:30 p.m.

Sun. June 14 vs. Chesapeake at 6:00 p.m.

Thurs. June 25 vs. Reading at 6:30 p.m.

Sat. June 27 vs. Reading at 6:30 p.m.

Tues. July 7 vs. Richmond at 6:30 p.m.

Sat. July 11 vs. Richmond at 6:30 p.m.

Tues. July 28 vs. Chesapeake at 6:30 p.m.

Sat. August 1 vs. Chesapeake at 6:30 p.m.

Sun. August 2 vs. Chesapeake at 6:00 p.m.

Tues. August 11 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. August 15 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. August 16 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. August 29 vs. Erie at 6:00 p.m.

Sun. August 30 vs. Erie at 6:00 p.m.

Sat. September 12 vs. Akron at 6:00 p.m.

Special mid-week day games return to the schedule for the 2025 season with the first Education Day of the year on Thursday, April 30 when the Curve host the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) at 11:00 a.m. Education days will also take place on Wednesday, May 13 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at 11:00 a.m. and on Wednesday May 20 at 11:00 a.m. against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers).

Early season Saturday games will be played in the late afternoon with special 4:00 p.m. first pitches on Saturday, April 18 against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) and Saturday, May 2 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Once the calendar flips into the heat of summer in July, the Curve will host an additional Camp Day with a special 12:05 p.m. start time on Wednesday, July 29 against the Chesapeake Baysox.

Opening Day of the 2026 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, is slated for Thursday, April 2, when the Curve host the Harrisburg Senators. Season ticket and mini plan packages are on-sale now, for additional information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99. CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during every home game and online 24/7/365.







