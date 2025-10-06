Flying Squirrels Hosting Annual 'Squirrel-O-Ween' on October 30

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host Squirrel-O-Ween, an annual Halloween celebration, at The Diamond on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Squirrel-O-Ween 2025 presented by the Drug Enforcement Administration is a free event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Diamond.

Squirrel-O-Ween provides a safe and funn environment for children to trick-or-treat for free through the stadium.

Everyone is encouraged to come out dressed up for a chance to win prizes in the Flying Squirrels' Halloween costume contests. Winners will be selected for "Squirreliest," "Best Group," "Best Duo," "Scariest" and "Most Creative." Costume contest winners will be announced during the event at 8 p.m.

Nutzy and Nutasha will be on hand to take pictures with fans. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the concession stand on the first-base side of the stadium.

Free parking is available in the lots at The Diamond.

