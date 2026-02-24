Flying Squirrels Team up with PSC to Elevate Hospitality Experience at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels, one of Minor League Baseball's premier franchises, officially move into their world-class new home for the 2026 season. CarMax Park opens this spring, debuting a new era of fan experiences in Richmond - and that extends to the food, beverage and hospitality offerings, which will be curated by the team's new hospitality partner, Professional Sports Catering (PSC). The market leading hospitality company specializing in Minor League Baseball venues will bring a new level of enhanced offerings across all areas of the stadium, including elevated chef-crafted menus in concessions and premium areas, wider variety of options, and faster frictionless checkout.

"As we move into a new era, we have aimed to raise the bar on the fan experience all around CarMax Park, and we are excited to carry out that mission through this partnership with PSC," Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer Ben Rothrock said. "Fans can expect a variety of exciting concessions offerings and efficient service options throughout the ballpark when it opens, and PSC shares in our commitment to delivering a top-notch food & beverage and hospitality experience at CarMax Park."

"We're excited to team up with the Flying Squirrels to write a new chapter of fan experiences in Richmond at this amazing new ballpark," said Tom Dickson, CEO of Professional Sports Catering. "With state-of-the-art culinary facilities, fast and convenient concessions destinations, and multiple magnificent premium hospitality offerings, every aspect has been crafted to be truly elevated. The hospitality experience at CarMax Park will be among the best in Minor League Baseball."

CarMax Park will debut on Opening Night, Tuesday, April 7th with significantly expanded and elevated food and beverage offerings compared to previous seasons. Highlights include:

Wider variety of signature offerings in concessions, including stands featuring in-house crafted BBQ plates, sandwiches and nachos with house-made moonshine sauce, specialty burgers, hot chicken, burritos and more 3 concession stands on the concourse equipped with grab-and-go technology for faster, more convenient service A sparkling 4,000-square foot main kitchen powering enhanced quality across the ballpark, as well as a dedicated kitchen serving suites and the AUB Lounge Significantly expanded premium hospitality experiences, including luxury suites, dugout suites and premium seats with access to the home plate club, which will feature rotating chef-crafted menu and all-inclusive food and beverage service

PSC manages food and beverage operations for more than 30 Minor League Baseball stadiums around the country, making it the largest hospitality partner in the industry. The company was founded in 2006 by Tom Dickson, himself the owner of two minor league baseball teams. A division of hospitality leader Levy, PSC is aligned with the premier hospitality company serving fans at iconic sports and entertainment venues and events in North America. Levy and PSC collectively partner with multiple major sports venues in the region, including Nationals Park and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, as well as Virginia Credit Union Stadium, Richmond Raceway and Colonial Downs in New Kent, Virginia.

